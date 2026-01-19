Get up and go to achieve your health and fitness goals

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Netcare Akeso Montrose Manor occupational therapist and therapeutic manager, Marlene van den Berg on goals adults set at the beginning of the year.

And just like that, we’re already 19 days into the new year.

January is usually a time to dream new dreams and make resolutions, and honestly, many people try to keep up with them for the first few weeks.

We commit to doing things differently, trying new things, ditching routines, and setting personal goals that will help us grow and meet our health targets.

Occupational therapist and therapeutic manager at Netcare Akeso Montrose Manor, Marlene van den Berg, says it is estimated that at least 50% of adults set themselves New Year’s resolutions, and studies consistently show that exercising more and eating healthier are ranked among the top three goals worldwide.

“On the surface, this makes sense,” she says. “After weeks of festive indulgence, a return to structure, movement, and nourishment can feel grounding and rejuvenating. But as helpful as a renewed focus on health can be, we should be aware of the perils of what many mental health professionals refer to as the ‘January trap’, which lies in how and why we choose to pursue these goals.

“Unfortunately, it’s all too common to begin the year feeling as though we are not good enough, which sets the bait for us to fall into the January trap,” says Van den Bergh. “Unrealistic portrayals of health and fitness on social media can contribute to self-doubt, leading many to question whether they are disciplined enough, thin enough, or strong enough to meet society’s standards.

“Exercise and balanced eating can absolutely support physical and emotional wellbeing by increasing energy, stabilising mood, improving sleep, and creating a sense of routine. Yet, when the intention is rooted in shame, fear, disgust, or self-criticism, those same behaviours can become harmful, obsessive, or unsustainable.”

Registered dietician and spokesperson for the Association for Dietetics in SA, Kgantsho Ranyane, says people should follow practical, cost-effective strategies for maintaining good nutrition.

“Many South Africans are prioritising affordability over nutrition,” she says. “This shift can easily lead to an increase in energy-dense, nutrient-poor diets, which could exacerbate the country’s already high rates of obesity, diabetes, and hypertension.

“It helps to shift from more expensive takeaway foods to home-cooked meals, which tend to be more nutrient dense. Staple foods like pap and samp can be transformed into balanced meals with the addition of affordable legumes and vegetables.

“It’s also a good time to properly consider the value of home or community food gardens. If you do one thing this year to prioritise affordability as well as health, it’s to plant your own food garden to help meet your family’s nutritional needs.”

Ranyane says one should opt for vegetable protein sources such as beans, lentils, chickpeas and peas if animal protein sources become too expensive for your budget.

“There are plenty of healthy foods such as maas, eggs and leafy greens that remain affordable. Look for ways to plan nutrient-dense meals that fit your budget.”

The B-well food brand gives these tips on how to hit your health goals:

“Start with swaps, not sacrifices: healthy eating becomes sustainable when it doesn’t feel like punishment. Instead of cutting things out, try swapping them out. Replace heavy oils with omega-rich canola oil for lighter cooking that still brings the flavour.

“Build meals around balance, not bans: forget restrictive eating. The real win is a plate that balances good fats, plant-based power, and colour,” B-well says. “Add more veggies, lean protein and foods rich in omegas — your heart [and brain] will thank you. Try making ‘1 green thing’ your daily rule — whether it’s a matcha tea, salad, smoothie, or just extra spinach in your eggs — choosing green helps you stay lean.

“Commit to your kitchen comeback: your health goals aren’t just shaped in the gym — they’re shaped in the kitchen. Rebuild routines around cooking at home, even if it’s just three homemade meals a week. Keep a flavour kit on standby — think spices, lemons, mustards and your go-to oil. Convenience is health’s best friend.

“Keep it fun — seriously: consistency comes from enjoyment. Choose movement you love, even if it’s dancing in your lounge. Cook meals that make you excited for lunchtime and create a health routine that sparks joy.

“Celebrate the small wins: Fitness trackers love numbers, but your body loves consistency. Celebrate the wins that aren’t measurable, like saying no to that midweek-slump takeaway, choosing a wholesome homemade lunch, trying a new recipe, swapping to a healthier ingredient [or even] reducing your sugar intake, often referred to as a ‘pick-me-up’ when the high is short-lived and the energy deflation longer-term.”

Here’s to smashing those fitness goals. Let’s go!