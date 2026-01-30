Montreux tunes up for African debut: first artists revealed for Franschhoek Jazz Festival

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Catch the ‘Golden Voice of Africa’, Salif Keita, live at The Arches, the MJFSA’s main outdoor stage.

One of the world’s most respected cultural events — Switzerland’s Montreux Jazz Festival — will soon make its African debut in the Cape Winelands, under the banner of the Montreux Jazz Festival Franschhoek (MJFSA).

The MJFSA, presented by Nedbank and running from March 27 to 29, has revealed the first batch of artists who will be performing.

The lineup features legendary voices, bold contemporary composers and unexpected collaborations, setting the tone for a festival shaped by intention rather than scale. Attendees can look forward to a programme that bridges generations, geographies and musical languages.

‘It’s a dialogue between sound and image, between Africa and the world,’ says artist Sam Nhlengethwa of the work he created for the poster promoting MJFSA. (MJFSA)

Performances will be staged across two venues on Friday and Saturday: The Arches (from lunchtime to midnight) and the Jazz Village (from 3pm to midnight).

On Sunday, there’ll be several music offerings in the village along what’s been dubbed “Montreux Mile”.

“This first [artist] announcement reflects the spirit of Montreux at its best — where 60 years of legacy meet Africa’s artistic flair on the continent for the first time, and where African voices are central to the global musical conversation,” says MJFSA founder Mark Goedvolk.

Headlining The Arches

Headlining at The Arches, the festival’s main outdoor stage, is the legendary Salif Keita. Widely regarded as “The Golden Voice of Africa”, this Grammy-nominated artist from Mali has influenced African music for more than five decades.

Also taking centre stage is Mandisi Dyantyis, one of SA’s most compelling contemporary composers and bandleaders. Known for his deeply expressive trumpet work and genre-fluid compositions, Dyantyis represents the evolving language of African jazz — sophisticated, emotive and unafraid to draw from classical, folk and modern influences.

Adding to the spirit of collaboration, Billy Monama’s Guitar Convergence brings together acclaimed musicians Moss Mogale and Vusi Mahlasela. This rare meeting of guitar voices promises a powerful dialogue rooted in African storytelling, social memory, and shared virtuosity.

The Kesivan amaBig Band Experience

Not to be missed, the Kesivan amaBig Band Experience reimagines amapiano — traditionally electronic and groove-driven — through the language of a 26-piece acoustic jazz ensemble.

Led by acclaimed South African drummer and composer Kesivan Naidoo, the project brings together South African and European musicians, with strong Swiss representation.

Renowned drummer and composer Kesivan Naidoo will lead the amaBig Band Experience at the MJFSA. (MJFSA)

The ensemble is anchored by the unmistakable voice of Boohle, one of contemporary amapiano’s most emotionally resonant singers, joined by fellow lead vocalists Stogie T and BONJ.

Highlights of the Jazz Village

Hosted at the NG Church Complex with performances ticketed per show, the Jazz Village offers an intimate and exploratory counterpoint to The Arches.

“Jazz Village is where we allow the music to breathe,” says Lindsay Rhoda, artistic curator: Music & Programming for MJFSA. “It’s a space for lineage, collaboration and experimentation — where artists can take risks and audiences can truly listen.”

Among the first confirmed artists is a rare collaboration between Madala Kunene and Sibusile Xaba. This meeting of generations fuses Kunene’s masterful maskandi guitar tradition with Xaba’s exploratory, genre-fluid approach, bridging past and present.

Also appearing is the ensemble Kwanti Leeh!, featuring Herbie Tsoaeli, Andile Yenana, Ayanda Sikade, and Sisonke Xonti. They represent a cross-section of South Africa’s contemporary jazz excellence, celebrated for their sensitivity, depth, and collective improvisational strength.

More to come

The release of the MJFSA’s initial lineup is the start of what promises to be a world-class celebration of music, people and place. Further artist announcements will follow, leading up to the full programme reveal in early March.

Tickets for The Arches are now available online via Ticketmaster. Ticket sales for Jazz Village will open once the full lineup is complete.

This article was sponsored by the MJFSA.