Understanding seizures and knowing what to do

There are people who experience seizures, yet they don’t know.

This is because many people think when one has a seizure, a person’s body must shake or they must pass out, says Affinity Health CEO Murray Hewlett.

“While epilepsy affects millions of people around the world, seizures can vary significantly in severity, appearance and duration, making them difficult to recognise,” says Hewlett.

“Some seizures are so mild that people do not notice them, and some last only a few seconds. Knowing the different types can help families, caregivers, teachers and communities respond appropriately during a seizure.

“A seizure happens when there is unusual electrical activity in the brain. This can briefly change a person’s movement, awareness, behaviour, senses or emotions. Having a seizure does not always mean someone has epilepsy.

“Seizures can also be caused by fever, infection, head injury or some medicines. However, recurring seizures are a sign of epilepsy and require medical evaluation.”

Tuesday marks the beginning of National Epilepsy Week.

Hewlett says people with epilepsy can have different seizure triggers.

“Some common triggers are not getting enough sleep, high stress, flashing lights for some people, fever or illness, missing medication and using alcohol or drugs. Knowing and managing your triggers can help lower the risk of seizures and improve control.

“Doctors may look at your medical history, perform neurological exams, use EEG tests and conduct brain imaging to determine what kind of seizures you have and if you have epilepsy. This helps them choose the best treatment and suggest lifestyle changes.”

He says there are two main categories of seizures.

“Focal [partial] seizures – these begin in one specific area of the brain. A person may remain aware, or awareness may be impaired. Common signs include unusual sensations or smells, sudden emotional changes, jerking movements in one limb, staring or confusion and repetitive behaviours such as lip-smacking. Focal seizures can sometimes progress into generalised seizures, he says.

“[Then there are] generalised seizures [which] affect both sides of the brain and often cause more obvious physical symptoms. Types of generalised seizures include tonic-clonic seizures – these seizures were once called “grand mal” seizures. They cause the muscles to stiffen, then jerk and the person loses consciousness. Absence seizures are common in children and cause short staring spells that last just a few seconds.

“Myoclonic seizures cause sudden, quick muscle jerks that look like brief twitches. Atonic seizures are also called drop attacks [and] cause a sudden loss of muscle tone, which can make a person fall. Tonic seizures cause the muscles to stiffen suddenly and the person may fall if standing. Each type of seizure affects the body in its own way, so it is important to get the correct diagnosis.”

Hewlett says understanding the different types of seizure helps people who get them.

Introducing Understanding Epilepsy: A Guide to Living and Thriving, Epilepsy SA national director Sharlene Cassel says it is “a significant step toward knowledge, empowerment, and hope”.

“Epilepsy affects over 50-million people worldwide, and yet, for many, it remains a misunderstood condition. Stigma, misinformation and limited access to care create barriers that affect not just individuals, but families and communities,” she wrote.

The booklet further warns against putting objects in the mouths of people having a seizure.