Local luminaries, global greats: Montreux Jazz Festival Franschhoek reveals new artists

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Catch the UK's Mercury Prize-winning jazz band Ezra Collective live at the Montreux Jazz Festival Franschhoek on March 28 2026.

The first African edition of Switzerland’s legendary Montreux Jazz Festival is coming to the Cape Winelands. The Montreux Jazz Festival Franschhoek, presented by Nedbank, will make its historic debut from March 27 to 29.

Organisers of the boutique-lifestyle festival have unveiled the second wave of artists joining the line-up, performing across the two main venues — The Arches and the Jazz Village — with additional shows along the “Montreux Mile” on Huguenot Street.

Blending global heavyweights, pioneering African voices, genre-defying innovators and rising talent, the programme offers audiences a chance to discover new sounds while celebrating jazz’s enduring legacy.

“Bringing the Montreux Jazz Festival to Africa has never been about replication — it has been about re-imagining what this legendary platform can become when rooted in African creativity, excellence and storytelling,“ says Mark Goedvolk, Montreux Jazz Festival Franschhoek founder.

“Nedbank is proud to support a platform that places African artistry at the centre of a global cultural conversation,” adds Buli Ndlovu, executive head of Personal and Private Banking Marketing at Nedbank.

“Music has the power to unite, inspire and uplift, and this festival reflects our commitment to investing in initiatives that create shared value for artists, audiences and communities.”

What’s on at The Arches

Performances at The Arches, the festival’s main outdoor stage (near the Huguenot Monument), will take place from lunchtime to midnight on Friday March 27 and Saturday March 28.

Friday

Already announced as one of opening night’s headline acts, The Kesivan amaBig Band Experience, led by South African drummer and composer Kesivan Naidoo, reimagines amapiano through an international 26-piece acoustic jazz ensemble.

Wet Wet Wet. (Montreux Jazz Festival Franschhoek)

Fresh additions to the line-up include:

Brother Kujenga: A powerful collaboration between The Brother Moves On and Kujenga, fusing Afro-futurism, soul, spoken word and experimental rock into a politically and spiritually charged live experience.

A powerful collaboration between The Brother Moves On and Kujenga, fusing Afro-futurism, soul, spoken word and experimental rock into a politically and spiritually charged live experience. Wet Wet Wet: Iconic Scottish pop band behind global hits such as Love Is All Around , delivering timeless, melody-driven pop anthems.

Iconic Scottish pop band behind global hits such as , delivering timeless, melody-driven pop anthems. Róisín Murphy: Acclaimed Irish electronic and art-pop innovator known for her bold stagecraft, avant-garde style and genre-defying sound.

Saturday

Saturday opens with The Ploemies and Friends, a joyous, groove-led collective rooted in Cape jazz traditions, community spirit and improvisation.

Thandiswa Mazwai. (Montreux Jazz Festival Franschhoek)

Other exciting new additions to the line-up include:

Thandiswa Mazwai: A South African cultural icon and genre-crossing artist whose work fuses Afro-soul, Xhosa tradition, funk and electronic textures.

A South African cultural icon and genre-crossing artist whose work fuses Afro-soul, Xhosa tradition, funk and electronic textures. Ezra Collective: This Mercury Prize-winning UK jazz band is known for its explosive live energy and Afro-diasporic groove.

This Mercury Prize-winning UK jazz band is known for its explosive live energy and Afro-diasporic groove. Robert Glasper with special guest Bilal: Two architects of modern jazz and neo-soul in a landmark collaboration.

Jazz lovers will also be treated to performances by these previously announced acts:

Salif Keita: Widely regarded as “The Golden Voice of Africa”, this Grammy-nominated artist from Mali has influenced African music for more than five decades.

Widely regarded as “The Golden Voice of Africa”, this Grammy-nominated artist from Mali has influenced African music for more than five decades. Mandisi Dyantyis: Known for his deeply expressive trumpet work and genre-fluid compositions, this revered South African artist represents the evolving language of African jazz.

Known for his deeply expressive trumpet work and genre-fluid compositions, this revered South African artist represents the evolving language of African jazz. Billy Monama’s Guitar Convergence: Featuring acclaimed musicians Moss Mogale and Vusi Mahlasela, this rare meeting of guitar voices promises a powerful dialogue rooted in African storytelling.

What’s on at the Jazz Village

Hosted at the NG Church Complex, the Jazz Village offers an intimate and exploratory counterpoint to The Arches. Performances, which are ticketed per show, will take place from 3pm to midnight on Friday March 27 and Saturday March 28.

Friday

Already announced as opening day’s headliners, SA’s Madala Kunene and Sibusile Xaba will take the stage together in a performance that fuses Kunene’s masterful maskandi guitar tradition with Xaba’s exploratory, genre-fluid approach, bridging musical past and present.

Ramon Alexander. (Montreux Jazz Festival Franschhoek)

New additions to the line-up include:

Kesivan & The Lights featuring Swiss Africa Horns and special guest BONJ: Presenting a distinctly different repertoire to the Kesivan amaBig Band Experience, this performance will showcase Naidoo’s depth and versatility as a composer and bandleader.

Presenting a distinctly different repertoire to the Kesivan amaBig Band Experience, this performance will showcase Naidoo’s depth and versatility as a composer and bandleader. Stacey Kent: This Grammy-nominated US vocalist is celebrated for her elegant phrasing and timeless interpretations of jazz and chanson.

This Grammy-nominated US vocalist is celebrated for her elegant phrasing and timeless interpretations of jazz and chanson. Ramon Alexander Trio featuring Buddy Wells: Alexander, a Stellenbosch-based pianist and composer whose work bridges classic jazz vocabulary and modern expression, will be joined by acclaimed saxophonist Wells, known for his warm tone, melodic sensibility and deep roots in South African jazz.

Saturday

Kwanti Leeh!, a previously announced ensemble, features Herbie Tsoaeli, Andile Yenana, Ayanda Sikade, and Sisonke Xonti. Representing a cross-section of SA’s contemporary jazz excellence, the group is celebrated for its sensitivity, depth, and collective improvisational strength.

Jesse Clegg and Msaki. (Montreux Jazz Festival Franschhoek)

In addition, festival-goers can look forward to these newly announced acts:

Home at Last: A Tribute to Bheki Mseleku: Presented by Gareth Lockrane and Bokani Dyer, this is a moving homage to a late South African jazz visionary.

Presented by Gareth Lockrane and Bokani Dyer, this is a moving homage to a late South African jazz visionary. A Kind of Blue: A Miles Davis centenary celebration featuring the US’s Eddie Henderson, Javon Jackson, Donald Harrison, George Colligan, Buster Williams and Lenny White, honouring the legacy of the legendary American trumpeter, bandleader and composer, and one of the most influential albums in jazz history.

A Miles Davis centenary celebration featuring the US’s Eddie Henderson, Javon Jackson, Donald Harrison, George Colligan, Buster Williams and Lenny White, honouring the legacy of the legendary American trumpeter, bandleader and composer, and one of the most influential albums in jazz history. Msaki presents Entrophy: The Heart as an Echo Chamber featuring Jesse Clegg: An intimate, soul-stirring collaboration exploring love, vulnerability and renewal.

An intimate, soul-stirring collaboration exploring love, vulnerability and renewal. The Kyle Shepherd Trio: Cape Town pianist Kyle Shepherd is joined by Benjamin Jephta and Jonno Sweetman for a deeply lyrical performance, exploring modern jazz, minimalism and African resonance.

What’s happening along the ‘Montreux Mile’

On March 29, the three-day festival concludes with a Sunday Slowdown. While The Arches and Jazz Village stages will not be active, the festival spirit continues with a series of un-ticketed music performances taking place along “Montreux Mile” (Huguenot Street) in town.

The Jazz Village precinct will remain a vibrant hub, featuring public bars, food vendors, and a “wine down” supported by some of the Valley’s most notable vignerons (small surcharge). This is a day to truly experience all that Franschhoek is celebrated for.

Robert Glasper. (Montreux Jazz Festival Franschhoek)

Book your tickets now

“Every artist on the Montreux Jazz Festival Franschhoek programme has been chosen for their ability to move audiences — emotionally, spiritually and musically,” says Lindsay Rhoda, the festival music and programming curator.

“We wanted to honour jazz’s legacy while also showcasing where the music is going, particularly through African voices shaping the future. From deeply intimate Jazz Village performances to powerful moments on The Arches stage, this line-up offers discovery, celebration and connection.”

Don’t miss out: book your tickets now via Ticketmaster.

To find out more about premium hospitality options, email hospitality@mjfsa.com

To stay up to date with the latest news, follow MJFSA on Instagram, Facebook, X or TikTok, or visit the festival’s website.

This article was sponsored by the Montreux Jazz Festival Franschhoek.