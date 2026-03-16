Routine health checks key to detecting early kidney disease

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“I go to dialysis like some people go to the gym.”

This is how a 62-year-old man who was diagnosed with kidney failure in 2009 describes his life as he attends four hours of dialysis therapy at 4am, three days a week.

Alexis Chapell’s life depends on the procedure.

Chapell says he had chronic blood pressure before he was diagnosed with kidney failure.

Chief executive officer of National Renal Care, Dr Chevon Clark, says: “Diabetes and hypertension are consistently identified as the leading causes of chronic kidney disease globally, and family history is also a well-established risk factor.”

Chapell says he knew he had hypertension but felt no symptoms of kidney disease.

“I felt healthy and strong,” he says.

“When I was first diagnosed after landing up in hospital in 2009, I asked the doctors why I had kidney failure. The answer shocked me — my blood pressure got so high that it destroyed my kidneys.

“Blood pressure silently harms other parts of your body, and in my case, without warning, my kidney function was destroyed. Acceptance is the worst part of the kidney failure journey.”

Affinity Health CEO Murray Hewlett says kidney disease is a serious condition that can develop without noticeable symptoms.

High blood pressure, diabetes, and heart disease all increase the likelihood of developing kidney problems — Affinity Health CEO, Murray Hewlett

“The kidneys play a vital role in maintaining the body’s health. They filter waste and excess fluid from the blood, help regulate blood pressure, support red blood cell production, and maintain healthy bones. Despite this, kidney disease is often described as a silent condition because many people feel well until the disease is already advanced,” says Hewlett.

“According to global kidney health organisations, chronic kidney disease affects about 850-million people worldwide, and many remain undiagnosed because the early stages of the disease often have no obvious symptoms.

Alexis Chapell, 62, attends four hours of dialysis therapy at 4am, three days a week. (Supplied)

Identifying kidney problems early gives people the best chance to slow progression and avoid serious, long-term complications. — Affinity Health CEO Murray Hewlett

“Identifying kidney problems early gives people the best chance to slow progression and avoid serious, long-term complications. Chronic kidney disease refers to the gradual loss of kidney function. It occurs when the kidneys are damaged and no longer filter blood as effectively as they should. It can progress slowly over months or years and may eventually lead to kidney failure if it is not managed.”

Hewlett says one of the most concerning aspects of kidney disease is how quietly it develops.

“The kidneys are highly efficient organs, and even when they are partially damaged, they may continue working well enough to hide warning signs. Early kidney disease may cause mild or vague symptoms that are easy to dismiss, such as feeling more tired than usual, mild swelling in the feet or ankles, changes in urination patterns, and difficulty concentrating.

“Kidney disease can affect anyone, but some people are at a higher risk than others. High blood pressure, diabetes, and heart disease all increase the likelihood of developing kidney problems. A family history of kidney disease, being over the age of 60, and long-term use of certain medications, including some painkillers, can also raise the risk.”

Routine health screenings can lead to early detections, says Hewlett.

“Kidney disease can usually be identified through simple tests, often long before symptoms become severe. These may include blood tests to assess kidney function, urine tests to check for protein or blood, and blood pressure monitoring.

“Regular testing allows health-care providers to spot early changes and begin treatment before permanent damage occurs. When kidney disease is detected early, steps can be taken to protect the remaining kidney function. Treatment may involve managing blood pressure and blood sugar levels, adjusting medications, making practical diet and lifestyle changes, and monitoring kidney health over time.”

He says early intervention can also slow disease progression.

“[It can] reduce the risk of complications such as heart disease, anaemia, and bone disorders. When kidney disease is only diagnosed at a later stage, treatment becomes far more complex and may require dialysis or a kidney transplant,” Hewlett says.

“Kidney disease not only affects the kidneys but is also closely linked to other health conditions, particularly cardiovascular disease. People with kidney disease face a higher risk of heart-related complications, making early diagnosis even more important.

“Undiagnosed kidney disease can also impact energy levels, mental well-being, and quality of life, gradually limiting a person’s ability to work, exercise, or manage daily activities.”

Simple steps to support your kidney health

This is Murray Hewlett’s advice: