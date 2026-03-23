Measly R30 decrease in food prices means children still go hungry

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Rising food, electricity and petrol prices mean households are facing a tougher outlook in the months ahead. File photo.

There has been a measly R30 decrease in average food basket prices compared to three months ago.

However, economists have warned that if the Middle East conflict persists, it will lead to an increase in food prices, pushing families into poverty.

The data from the Pietermaritzburg Economic Justice and Dignity Group (PMBEJD) shows that in February, households paid R29.72 less for the average food basket (44 items at a cost of R5,383.81) compared to R5,413.53 in November.

The latest report from the group, released in February, shows that “the cost of the average household food basket decreased by R17.63 from R5,401.44 in January to R5,383.81 in February.

“[But] the cost of the average household food basket increased by R70.59 (1,3%) [year-on-year] from R5,313.22 in February 2025 to R5,383.81 in February 2026,” the report states.

The core foods are bought first, and these foods ensure that families do not go hungry while ensuring that meals can be cooked. — PMBEJD report

PMBEJD data shows that the average cost of the foods prioritised and bought first (17 items) increased by R11.54 in February (R2,836.87) from R2,825.33 in November.

There was an increase of R14.09 in the average cost of the foods prioritised and bought first — from R2,822.78 in January to R2,836.87 in February.

Pietermaritzburg Economic Justice and Dignity Group data shows that the average cost of the foods prioritised and bought first (17 items) increased by R11,54 in February (R2.836,87) from R2.825,33 in November. (Supplied)

“At an average cost of R2836.87 in February 2026, these foods are relatively very expensive in relation to the total money available in the household purse to secure food,” reads the report.

“These foods must be bought regardless of price escalations. The high cost of core staple foods results in a lot of proper nutritious food being removed from family plates. The consequences of high costs on the core foods have a negative impact on overall household health and well-being and child development.”

Core foods, notes the report, contribute 53% of the total cost of the household food basket.

“The core foods are bought first, and these foods ensure that families do not go hungry while ensuring that meals can be cooked.

“When the prices of core foods increase, there is less money to secure other important, mostly nutritionally rich foods, which are essential for health and well-being and strong immune systems (namely meat, eggs and dairy, which are critical for protein, iron and calcium; vegetables and fruit, which are critical for vitamins, minerals and fibre; and maas, peanut butter and pilchards, good fats, protein and calcium essential for children).”

The data shows that of the 44 foods in the total household food basket, 22 are subject to VAT.

In February 2026, the child support grant is 35% below the food poverty line and 41% below the average cost to secure a basic nutritious diet for a child. — PMBEJD report

“Foods subject to VAT make up 49% of the total cost of the household food basket,” the report notes. “VAT on the total household food basket came to R345.76 in February 2026. This means 6.4% of the household food basket is made up of VAT.

“A tax of R345.76 is more than the cost of an average low-income household’s requirement of 30kg of maize meal a month (in February 2026, 30kg of maize meal cost R314.25). The total rand value of VAT on basic foodstuffs is very high and removes money from the purse that could be spent on more food.”

A 30kg bag of maize cost R320.46 in November.

The PMBEJD data shows that the average cost to feed a child a basic nutritious diet was R943.05 in November 2025 and dropped by a mere 84c to R942.21 in February.

To feed a child aged between three and nine cost R830.98 in February, and R903.61 for a child aged 10 to 13 years.

Feeding a girl child aged between 14 and 18 cost R956.40 in February, while the cost for a boy child in the same age group stood at R1,077.86.

“In February 2026, the child support grant is 35% below the food poverty line and 41% below the average cost to secure a basic nutritious diet for a child,” reads the report.

“The National Food Poverty Line calculated by Statistics South Africa is R855 per capita per month (in May 2025 prices). The child support grant of R560 is set below the food poverty line of R855 and further below the average cost of R942.21 to secure a basic nutritious diet for a child in February 2026.

“As children grow older, their nutritional requirements increase. It means that the cost of feeding a child increases in price as a child grows older and is also different for teenage girls and boys. The child support grant is a fixed amount — it does not account for age.”