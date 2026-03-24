Zee Nxumalo brings fresh Amapiano vibes to the Puma H-Street

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There’s a new face on H-Street.

Amapiano sensation Zee Nxumalo is headlining the South African campaign for the H-Street, Puma’s archival, performance-inspired sneaker silhouette, as part of a broader global rollout fronted by K-Pop icon Rosé.

Inspired by the track and made for the modern streets, the H-Street settles into the suburbs in the new campaign, unboxed and ready for a life of backyard braais and hanging with the neighbours. It’s everyday life, but slightly surreal.

Officially reintroduced last year, Puma unveiled H-Street as a bold reimagining of its early 2000s track-and-field heritage.

Adapted from an archival running spike, the sneaker traces its design lineage back to Puma’s late 1990s Harambee silhouette, an innovative racer built for speed and named after the Swahili word meaning “pull together”.

Available in a choice of colourways, the low-profile H-Street features a lightweight mesh upper with nostalgic design details, including a T-shaped toebox and race-ready shape. Striking silver panels anchor the sneaker’s vintage look, while the iconic Puma wordmark and leaping cat logo are stamped boldly on the tongue.

Featuring eye-catching silver accents, the H-Street is available in a choice of colourways including Fizzy Green, Puma Black and Poison Pink. (Puma)

Says Nxumalo: “I’m always on the move, whether it’s performing or travelling, so I need something that feels light and easy to wear. I love that the H-Street gives me that, but still has that edge that pulls a whole look together.”

First introduced as a lifestyle model in 2003 and reworked for 2026, the H-Street continues Puma’s momentum in the low-profile sneaker space, reinforcing the brand’s position at the intersection of sport, style, and culture.

Priced at R1,899, the Puma H-Street is available at Puma.com, Puma retail stores, Sportscene, JD Sports, Superbalist and Office London.

This article was sponsored by Puma.