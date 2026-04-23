Five ways to elevate your sneaker game

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The winter season is closing in, and it’s time for a footwear shake-up that won’t cool down your street-style game.

Our invitation for the cold weather is to set aside the predictable boots and plush styles for striking and vibrant sneakers to elevate your fit.

Enters the latest Puma H-Street colourways – just in time - as this season’s street-cred redeemer.

Blending a low-profile and fashion-forward design with a sleek silhouette and race-ready edge, the style moves seamlessly across style codes from sporty minimalism to elevated kasi edge. Its versatile look is equally at home with track-and-field and streetwear-inspired outfits, an enduring homage to its performance roots.

Don’t be left in the cold.

Keep your winter style hot like a heater with these five standout ways to dress your sneakers inspired by the latest street style trends.

Suited up

This workman’s uniform has been working overtime, flexing its workwear versatility and style appeal from red carpets to the fashion streets. This season switch it up by pairing the dress shirt and tie with an oversized leather letterman jacket or similar outerwear that boasts a sleek and polished finish to your outfits. Keep the look grounded by pairing with brightly coloured sneakers and sunglasses with matching shade.

Urbane colour blocking

If colour-blocking is an eyesore, soften the sharpness of your look without sacrificing its style power by colouring your way and playing with different tones and shades from the same colour family. This way of dressing adds a delightful twist to any outfit and cleverly styles our hero for the season.

Down to earth

Do you often shy away from traffic light-coloured pieces but secretly desire to dress in the latest fashion trends? We’ve got you. Add a jolt of energy and interest to your look by experimenting with vivid colourways through your footwear. The outfit reads intentional and is a style disruptor. To make the transition smooth, pair the sneakers with a statement neck piece and heavy bangles to make it look more cohesive. Also, remember, baby steps.

Tickle me pink

Fashion is about having fun and experimentation. This season we tap into the fashion’s BFF - layering. Layering allows for your style imagination to flow - and bonus, while keeping you toasty and warm. This season, swap out the boots for colourful sneakers paired with a layered outfit of a mesh shift dress on top of a chunky cardigan and sporty shorts. Accessorise and make the look yours.

Splash of contrast

This is where colour meets high fashion. Pairing contrasting colours, when done well, can ascend any look into the style stratosphere without the help of skyscraper heels. Switch out the heels, slip into comfort by pairing the outfit with contrasting-coloured kicksswap. As seen on a guest at Paris Fashion Week, pair the sneaker with the trendy high-low skirt with detailing and brightly coloured cherry red blazer and matching earrings. The secret to nailing this style is to keep the look simplified and clean with minimal distractions.

Head to the SMag Instagram account (@sowetan.s.mag) today to win one of 10 Puma H-Street sneakers. Competition terms and conditions applies.