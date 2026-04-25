LISTEN | TikTok viral resurgence of “Shake” revived iFani after being homeless for 10 years

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Rapper iFani opens up about being homeless for over a decade.

The viral resurgence on TikTok of iFani’s 2013 hit, Shake, has offered him a lifeline, resulting in his musical comeback after 10 years on the streets.

The 40-year-old rapper says the financial problems he encountered 10 years ago left him destitute and made him throw in the towel on his career.

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But now he is set to release a new album on the Asanda Empires record label together with the Shake [Remix] release featuring Sosoboy Fosho, Gaffi, Khitha Pinca and Musa. He said the album will tell the story of his trials and tribulations over the past 10 years.

“I’ve been away from music for over a decade,” he told Sowetan. “Last month, I saw my song, Shake, go viral on TikTok, and it revived something in me. It was a deeply humbling experience to see how the new generation is rediscovering my music.

“Everyone vibing to a song that old not only got me excited and emotional but also reminded me of my purpose,” he said.

“The timing could not have been more fitting, especially after three years of working on this new album that I didn’t know when I’d release. This viral moment brought me a sense of relief.”

Rapper iFani opens up about being homeless for over a decade. (Supplied)

iFani, who has an engineering degree, said he has not had stable income since he gave up making music in 2015.

“I was homeless. What led to that was because I was discovering myself; I didn’t even want to go back to music,” he said.

“Which meant I was not working, not getting any income. Being homeless was not forced on me. I wasn’t fired; no one took away my music. I imposed it all on myself; I needed to go through it.

“When I removed myself from the [music industry’s] finances and the fame, only then it became clear to me who family really is. Fortunately, I had people who gave me meals and shelter; those were the people who just liked the fact that I was there. Somehow, I started learning what love is.

“While roaming the streets of Gqeberha, I learnt that I was a calm person. I learned that I was responsible for my own emotions; I was in control.”

IFANI (SUPPLIED)

iFani said he was ridiculed during this period. “Some people would make fun [of me] and laugh; they would say I was a fallen star. That was hard to take in.”

He said he had little support from his industry peers. “No one called; I can’t remember anyone giving me any encouragement,” he said. “The viral TikTok challenge truly woke me up. It was a reminder that I do have that spark.”

Reflecting on the local hip-hop scene, iFani praised the sense of unity among artists.

“You can see how they treat one another; everyone gets a chance to shine. The new generation brings a fresh perspective, and there is a stronger sense of support and community than before. You can tell that they’re like a family.“