IN PICS | Tyla, Beyoncé, Rihanna, Blue Ivy embrace ‘Fashion is Art’ at Met Gala

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NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 04: Beyoncé attends the 2026 Met Gala celebrating "Costume Art" at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 04, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

The 2026 Met Gala was a feast for the eyes, with Hollywood stars rocking creations that rivalled living art at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City on May 4.

Dubbed the biggest night in fashion, the annual “First Monday in May” soirée was an A-lister affair as always with industry bigwigs, young creatives and starlets coming out in sublime creations to raise funds for the Metropolitan Museum of Art.

This year’s co-chairs and host committee include Beyoncé, Venus Williams, Nicole Kidman and Anna Wintour under the dress code “Fashion is Art”, a playful twist on the “Costume Art” titled spring exhibition at the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute.

These are some of the best looks from the night.

Beyoncé

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 04: (L-R) Beyoncé and Blue Ivy Carter attend the 2026 Met Gala celebrating "Costume Art" at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 04, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images) (Jamie McCarthy)

The megastar’s triumphant return to the Met steps after a 10-year hiatus was a marked by a goosebump moment as the music icon arrived in a showstopper crystal-studded skeleton gown by designer Olivier Rousteing. The high fashion look was complete with a crown and a dramatic ivory and gunpowder grey ombre feathered cape. By her side was her daughter Blue Ivy, making her Met debut.

Rihanna

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 04: Rihanna attends the 2026 Met Gala celebrating "Costume Art" at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 04, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images) (Mike Coppola)

The undisputed Queen of the Met never disappoints. She donned a Maison Margiela autumn-winter 2025 couture runway complete with Jennifer Behr hair jewellery and Dyne jewellery

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 04: Tyla attends the 2026 Met Gala celebrating "Costume Art" at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 04, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Julian Hamilton/Getty Images) (Julian Hamilton)

Homegirl served fashion body in a sheer beaded drop waist Valentino gown with a plunging neckline complete with a satin turquoise floor length skirt, a crystal choker neckpiece and ornaments that dripped from her arms.

Lisa

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 04: Lisa attends the 2026 Met Gala celebrating "Costume Art" at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 04, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue) (DIMITRIOS KAMBOURIS)

The K-Pop superstar looked heavenly in a white satin Robert Wun gown held up by prostatic arms that held up her crystal embroided veil and cascaded into a floor-length train and a tight fit crystal embroided satin gown.

Janelle Monae

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 04: Janelle Monáe attends the 2026 Met Gala celebrating "Costume Art" at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 04, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images) (Mike Coppola)

The American singer and actor wore a side cut-out gown made of electrical cabling and moss by Christian Siriano. The Tightrope muso completed her look with glittery butterflies and dragonflies by Rainbow K jewellery.

Sam Smith

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 04: Sam Smith attends the 2026 Met Gala celebrating "Costume Art" at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 04, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue) (DIMITRIOS KAMBOURIS)

Her name was Lola, she was a showgirl! The British pop star channelled a showgirl style in a 52-pound (roughly 24kg) crystal-embroided wing gown by designer and partner Christian Cowan. The ensemble was completed with a tall feather headpiece and fur accents.

Zoe Kravitz

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 04: Zoë Kravitz attends the 2026 Met Gala celebrating "Costume Art" at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 04, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images) (Mike Coppola)

The newly engaged star looked like an image of perfection in a sheer Saint Laurent structural black lace gown complete with custom Jessica McMormack jewellery.

Hudson Williams

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 04: Hudson Williams attends the 2026 Met Gala celebrating "Costume Art" at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 04, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images) (Mike Coppola)

The 25-year-old Heated Rivalry star went punk edge in a chest black crystal and powdery blue Balenciaga matador-inspired suiting. The edgy style was complete with an black crystal ornaments, metallic choker and a breathtaking dramatic train

Naomi Osaka

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 04: Naomi Osaka attends the 2026 Met Gala celebrating "Costume Art" at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 04, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images) (Jamie McCarthy)

The tennis player took over the red carpet in a gigantic cream coloured ball gown by Robert Wun couture complete with oversized shoulder detail, an abstract head piece and dramatically elongated fingernails.

Doechii

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 04: (EDITOR’S NOTE: Image contains partial nudity.) Doechii attends the 2026 Met Gala celebrating "Costume Art" at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 04, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by John Shearer/WireImage) (John Shearer)

The Grammy winner embraced her dark femininity in a moody burgundy satin floor-length custom art-piece by Marc Jacobs. She finished her ensemble with a towering turban and walked the steps barefoot.

Teyana Taylor

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 04: Teyana Taylor attends the 2026 Met Gala celebrating "Costume Art" at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 04, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images) (Mike Coppola)

The Oscar nominees was a vision in a bold silver-white fringe hooded custom gown from Tom Ford by Haider Ackermann.

Anok Yai

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 04: Anok Yai attends the 2026 Met Gala celebrating "Costume Art" at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 04, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Taylor Hill/Getty Images) (Taylor Hill)

The supermodel looked statuesque as the Black Madonna in a custom liquorice black hooded floor length ruched gown from Balenciaga by Pierpaolo Piccioli. She completed her statue-inspired ensemble with leather opera gloves, prosthetic wig, silicon tear drops and bronze-aureate body shimmer.