Lancewood gives creamy cottage cheese a fruity glow-up

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With zero prep required, Lancewood’s Fruity Smooth Cottage Cheese is a fuss-free snack — all you need is a spoon and a moment to enjoy it.

Lancewood is stirring up snack time with the launch of SA’s first Fruity Cottage Cheese — a creamy, protein-packed anytime treat.

Available in strawberry, blueberry and pineapple, the tasty new range is flavoured with real fruit pieces and designed for individual indulgence.

Neatly packaged in a handy single-serve tub, it’s a spoonable delight for one.

Lancewood Fruity Smooth Cottage Cheese is premium in taste, playful in spirit, and high in protein. (Lancewood)

Lancewood believes in making delicious things simpler — because less time fussing over bites means more time for everything else.

Now there’s no need to slice fresh fruit into your cottage cheese bowl; simply grab Lancewood Fruity Smooth Cottage Cheese as an easy on-the-go snack.

Made with fresh milk sourced daily from local dairy farmers, each tub is high in protein, with 10g per 150g serving.

It’s a wholesome addition to packed lunches, picnic baskets and snack platters, the perfect midday pick-me-up, and a light, feel-good dessert.

Lancewood Smooth Fruity Cottage Cheese is available in three delicious flavours. (Lancewood)

As SA’s No.1 cottage cheese brand*, holding 72% of the total cottage cheese market and growing 33% year on year, Lancewood continues to lead with innovation.

With cottage cheese experiencing a strong resurgence among health-conscious shoppers, the brand is proud to add its Fruity Smooth Cottage Cheese — a first-of-its-kind product — to dairy refrigerators at select retailers.

Visit the Lancewood website for more information and easy recipes using its extensive range of cheeses, dips, sauces, and yoghurts. Follow the brand on Instagram and Facebook.

This article was sponsored by Lancewood.

*Source: Data Orbis Pty (LTD), Total Defined Retailers, value 12MAT February 2026.