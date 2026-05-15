To the max: Bye-bye, clean girl-era makeup

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PARIS, FRANCE - SEPTEMBER 29: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY - For Non-Editorial use please seek approval from Fashion House) A model walks the runway during the Acne Studio Womenswear Spring/Summer 2022 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on September 29, 2021 in Paris, France. (Photo by Peter White/Getty Images)

A return to maximalism signals the amplification of audacious colour, individuality, and brazen artistry.

Makeup: Colour riot!

Bye-bye, clean girl-era makeup! The new season ushers in impactful hues and bold placements.

Colour-blocked: The runways made a rebellious return to maximalism, from larger-than-life lashes at Courrèges and swipes of citrus hues on lids at Sportmax to flicks of electric blue at Moschino and vibrant hues on lids, lashes, and lips at The Blonds. It was all about an unabashed maximalist aesthetic with considered styling, with makeup highlighting a single focal point while leaving the rest of the face pared back.

Try: Chanel Noir Allure Mascara in Indigo, RXXX; MAC Paintstick in Landscape Green, R500.

Crystal arches: With punk-inspired, pierced brows at Simone Rocha and ethereal, feathered brows at Giuseppe Di Morabito, brows just became the most exciting facial real estate. Peet Dullaert and Antonio Marras ditched conventional brow-definition methods, sending out models with brows brushed into place and encrusted with crystal gems or silver rhinestones, creating a modern, disco feel.

PARIS, FRANCE - SEPTEMBER 29: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY - For Non-Editorial use please seek approval from Fashion House) A model walks the runway during the Acne Studio Womenswear Spring/Summer 2022 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on September 29, 2021 in Paris, France. (Photo by Peter White/Getty Images) (Peter White)

Try: BeautyLash By RefectoCil Brow Glow Lift & Style Brow Gel 14ml, R330.

Editor’s tip: Keep serum-infused micellar water on hand, not only to cleanse and treat skin but also as a handy hack for cleaning up eyeliner edges, sharpening lip lines, or intensifying eyeshadows.

Try: Nivea Perfect & Radiant 3-in-1 Micellar Water 400ml, R130.

Molten XL nails: Nothing screams “maximalism” quite like extra-length, statement nails with a level of impracticality that would make Elphaba weep. The runways had just the thing at The Blonds and Philipp Plein, where being over-the-top extended right down to the fingertips, with lengthy, bold nails taking centre stage.

From iridescent chrome to molten textures and gem-encrusted finishes, it’s all about maximum experimentation and expression.

PARIS, FRANCE - SEPTEMBER 29: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY - For Non-Editorial use please seek approval from Fashion House) A model walks the runway during the Acne Studio Womenswear Spring/Summer 2022 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on September 29, 2021 in Paris, France. (Photo by Peter White/Getty Images) (Peter White)

Try: Chanel Le Vernis in Légende, RXXX; Rubi Press On Nails in Red Chrome, R169, cottonon.com.

Solo-act pouts: The next time you reach for your lipstick, don’t play it small — lips got loud on the runways of Chloé, Acne, and Tell The Truth. There were bubblegum-pink lips at Chloe, vampiric, ombré pouts at Tell The Truth, and dazzling, sequinned lips at Acne. Pouts stepped out with big main character energy as models were sent out with ornate, statement lips paired with nothing else.

Try: DreamSQNS Holographic Glitter in Desert Dawn, R285; Nars Explicit Lipstick in Unauthorised, R835.

PARIS, FRANCE - SEPTEMBER 29: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY - For Non-Editorial use please seek approval from Fashion House) A model walks the runway during the Acne Studio Womenswear Spring/Summer 2022 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on September 29, 2021 in Paris, France. (Photo by Peter White/Getty Images) (Peter White)

Blush draping: Thought blush blindness was taking a backseat to demure, minimally flushed skin? Think again. The runways proved that blush is only getting more severe.

At Etro and Leonard Paris, blush acted as structure and was not restricted to colour or place — electric washes crept up the cheeks onto the temples, extending into the lids.

Try: Benefit Juicy Stick Cream Blush in Figgie, R600; MAC Extra Dimension Blush in Rosy Cheeks, R510.