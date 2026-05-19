Acting up! Here are some tips weather-beaten skin

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A model poses backstage prior to the LGN Louis Gabriel Nouchi Menswear Fall/Winter 2024-2025 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 17, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Kay-Paris Fernandes/Getty Images).

Have you noticed your skin starting to act up a little? Dry patches, tightness, increased sensitivity, dullness, breakouts, possibly even some redness?

As temperatures drop and necklines rise, your skin is begging for some much-needed attention. The transitional season — that tricky period when you’re wearing a vest in the morning and discarding your jacket by noon — is not the time to panic.

Instead, take stock of your current grooming routine and deal with all the environmentally induced skin concerns affecting you right now. The best winter skincare routine is always the one that helps to protect, nourish, and hydrate the skin while addressing pressing concerns.

Whether you need to streamline your arsenal or bolster defences with more hydration and soothing ingredients, our guide has just the thing.

Trending: One with nature

From weather-beaten skin to rained-out hair, the runways take inspiration from the elements.

Wind-beaten: Take your cue from the runways of Dior, Louis Vuitton, Pronounce, and Juun.J, which looked to the elements for the coolest way to wear blush. Inspired by skin beaten by chilly winds or flushed after a winter-morning run, blush is muted and lived-in, using deeper red or berry tones. For a natural finish, placement is crucial, so keep blush low in the cheek hollows, dragging down into the jawline.

Coil revival: There was renewed appreciation for natural coils and curls on the runways of Dolce & Gabbana, Saint Laurent, and LGN Louis Gabriel Nouchi as models were sent out with short coifs that highlighted their natural texture. Not overly styled or fussed, hair was made to work with the elements, as natural textures play nicely with the effects of humidity.

A model at the LGN Louis Gabriel Nouchi Menswear Fall/Winter 2024-2025 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 17, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Kay-Paris Fernandes/Getty Images). (Kay-Paris Fernandes)

Slick Rick: The runways of Emporio Armani and Pronounce favoured the slicked-back, wet-look hair of the 1990s, reimagined to look cool and unbothered, with a slightly air-dried, damp, lived-in quality, as though caught in the rain or drenched after a dip in the ocean. Locks looked like they’d been dried on the go, casually combed back with fingers or left to their own devices.

Expert’s corner: In transit

Lamelle Research Laboratories’ Dr Bradley Wagemaker shares the best course of action for effective transitional skincare.

What are some of the biggest mistakes made when adjusting skincare to transition from summer to winter?

First mistake is not switching to richer moisturisers, as using the same lightweight summer lotion can leave skin dry and flaky in cold weather.

Over-exfoliating and using strong exfoliants can damage already drier winter skin. Skipping SPF is a huge mistake. People assume the sun isn’t an issue in winter, but UV rays can still cause damage.

Ignoring hydration and omitting humectants or barrier-supporting ingredients can leave skin feeling tight and irritated. Lastly, not adjusting cleansers and using harsh or foaming cleansers can strip the skin of needed oils during colder months.

A model poses backstage prior to the LGN Louis Gabriel Nouchi Menswear Fall/Winter 2024-2025 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 17, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Kay-Paris Fernandes/Getty Images). (Kay-Paris Fernandes)

What are the most common skin concerns that one can expect as a result of the seasons changing?

1) Dryness and dehydration, as colder, drier air can strip moisture from the skin.

2) Sensitivity and irritation, as skin can become more reactive to products or environmental factors.

3) Flare-ups of existing conditions can occur, and issues like acne, eczema, or redness may worsen with seasonal changes.

Which summer skincare habits can one keep, and which ones should be retired as the weather changes?

Keep sunscreen, as UV protection is still important even in cooler months. Gentle cleansing is vital, as it helps maintain clean skin without stripping oils. When using hydrating serums or humectants, look for ingredients such as hyaluronic acid to help retain moisture.

Retire lightweight moisturisers and rather swap them for richer creams or barrier-supporting lotions to prevent dryness. Use strong exfoliants less often or switch to gentler options to avoid irritation.

Retire or adjust the use of oil-controlling or mattifying products, as these may over-dry skin in winter, so balance is key.

When it comes to professional skin treatments, which are the most effective in winter? They say summer bodies are made in winter, and the same can be said about great-looking skin.

A model poses backstage prior to the LGN Louis Gabriel Nouchi Menswear Fall/Winter 2024-2025 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 17, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Kay-Paris Fernandes/Getty Images). (Kay-Paris Fernandes)

After all, the chilly months are the ideal ones to invest in a course of peels. We all know unprotected sun exposure is bad news for our skin. Dermatologists will be quick to tell you that more than 80% of premature ageing is caused by ultraviolet (UV) radiation.

When you’ve had a peel or any other kind of treatment that removes the uppermost layers of your skin, it will become more sensitive to the sun. Therefore, the winter months are ideal as a “peel season”.

While you won’t be hiding away like a hibernating bear, it’s only natural that you’ll spend more time indoors during those critical post-peel days when your skin is healing.

Remember to do post-care like a pro — not everyone’s post-peel journey will be alike, so a highly-skilled skincare professional can prescribe the best post-care regimen.