Cash or card? inDrive expands payment options to make hailing a ride even easier

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No time to get to the ATM? No problem. You can now conveniently pay for your ride on the inDrive app with a card.

Getting around town often comes down to one simple question: do you have cash on you or not? A new update from ride-hailing platform inDrive aims to remove that worry by giving riders and drivers more ways to pay for trips.

For many South Africans, cash still plays a big role in daily transport, but digital payments are growing quickly, especially in cities where people are used to paying with cards or mobile banking.

That’s why inDrive has now introduced cashless payments, allowing passengers to pay for trips using cards alongside existing options like cash and PayShap.

The company says the change is about offering more flexibility and has made clear that it will not be replacing its cash payment option in the process.

Ashif Black, country representative for inDrive in South Africa. (InDrive)

“Cash is not going anywhere,” says Ashif Black, country representative for inDrive in South Africa. “What we are doing is adding another option so riders and drivers can choose the payment method that works best for them in the moment.”

Different ways to pay for different situations

How people pay for transport often depends on the situation. Some riders still prefer cash for everyday trips, while others may want to pay digitally when booking a ride for a family member, travelling without local currency or moving through areas where access to cash can be difficult.

At the same time, industry data shows that card payments now make up a large share of online transactions in South Africa, revealing that many consumers are becoming comfortable with digital payments.

InDrive has introduced its new cashless payment option with this reality in mind, with the goal of meeting the expectations of its riders and drivers.

The new option can be useful in situations like booking a ride for someone else, helping visitors who arrive without local currency or avoiding the hassle of finding an ATM.

Keeping the system simple

The platform’s fare negotiation model remains unchanged. Riders and drivers still agree the trip price directly in the app, with payment options layered on top of that process.

The aim is to keep transactions simple, regardless of whether a user pays in cash, by card or through local digital payment methods.

For passengers, it simply adds another way to settle the fare, while for drivers, it could mean reaching riders who prefer paying digitally.

South Africans are juggling a lot right now, from financial challenges to busy schedules, and inDrive’s goal remains the same — whether it is cash, card or instant payment, the ride should still be easy to pay for.

The inDrive app is available for Apple and Android. Download it now.

This article was sponsored by InDrive.