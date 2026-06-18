Sterns marks 130 years of championing love with exclusive specials

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From gorgeous jewellery to timeless watches, Sterns offers pieces designed to celebrate the bonds that matter most.

Love is never stationary. It’s a beautiful, unfolding journey that grows richer with every shared glance, quiet conversation and passing year.

Sterns has spent 130 years championing love in all its beautiful forms.

Since opening its doors in 1896, the trusted jeweller has quietly become part of countless customers’ love stories, helping generations of South Africans celebrate life’s most meaningful moments with timeless pieces that capture the heart.

As it celebrates this incredible milestone, Sterns honours the truth that while time changes everything, true love always remains.

From the first spark of attraction to major lifetime milestones, Sterns is right there, crafting the tangible symbols that tell your unique love story beautifully.

Tokens of affection

Every love story has a beginning, a chapter filled with sweet promises and unforgettable moments. Gifting during these early stages is all about expressing deep feelings.

Delicate sterling silver charms, such as intricately crafted open-heart necklaces, detailed pieces or shimmering symbolic gestures, perfectly encapsulate the essence of young romance.

These pieces serve as daily reminders of a shared connection, designed to be lived in, grown with and cherished forever.

Commemorating lifetime milestones

As your relationship grows, your bond becomes a greater investment of time, trust and shared history.

Major anniversaries and the renewal of vows deserve to be encased in jewellery that reflects the true brilliance of your enduring commitment.

To mark these profound moments, Sterns’ expertly curated jewellery collection features striking two-tone statement rings that blend bright silver with rich yellow gold accents and dense cluster-set diamond faces.

For those seeking classic romance, its high-polish silver solitaire rings feature a brilliant-cut central diamond in a timeless four-prong setting, capturing light and memories in equal measure.

Honouring the bonds of time

The journey of love also expands to family connection — the profound bonds between mothers, daughters and partners who shape our lives.

You can honour these lifelong milestones with the ultimate gift of time: a premium Tempo chronograph watch.

Featuring luxurious mixed-metal links and classic gold-plated finishes, a multi-dial watch or a sparkling tennis necklace elegantly celebrates shared history, keeping you connected across every generation.

For over 130 years, Sterns has been the home of belonging. Whatever chapter of love you are writing today, let the jeweller help you find the perfect piece to seal your promise for all the beautiful tomorrows ahead.

Celebrate with Sterns and save

For a limited time only, you can get up to 35% off selected gold and sterling silver jewellery, up to 50% off selected diamonds, up to 45% off selected Tempo Legacy Watches, and up to 35% off selected Tempo and MX watches at Sterns*.

Explore Sterns’ premium range of jewellery and watches online at Bash.com.

This article was sponsored by Sterns.

*While stocks last. Ts & Cs apply.