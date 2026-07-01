More immersive, more intelligent: the Samsung Galaxy A27 5G has arrived

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The Samsung Galaxy A27 5G is as sleek as it is stylish.

The all-new Samsung Galaxy A27 5G has landed in South Africa. Building on the popular Samsung Galaxy A26 5G, it introduces meaningful enhancements designed to make the everyday user experience easier and more intuitive.

This sleek device brings together an immersive display, reliable performance, and thoughtfully integrated AI (artificial intelligence) features, once again proving why the “A” in the Samsung A series stands for “Awesome”.

More screen space, fewer distractions

For smoother, more seamless viewing, the Galaxy A27 5G introduces a 6.7″ Super AMOLED Infinity-O display with a 120Hz refresh rate.

The bezel (frame) surrounding the display has been reduced, while a discreet punch-hole design minimises the visual impact of the front-facing camera. Together, these refinements maximise screen space and remove distractions, keeping content front and centre.

With its slim 7.8mm body, the Galaxy A27 5G is designed to feel comfortable in the hand throughout the day.

Everyday performance, enhanced

The Galaxy A27 5G is powered by the Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 Mobile Platform, delivering a more responsive experience than previous generations of the Samsung A series. Whether you’re switching between apps or multitasking, it keeps up with ease.

A boost in graphics processing unit (GPU) performance delivers smoother graphics for gaming and streaming, while the latest high-speed memory enables faster data transfer and improved power efficiency.

The Galaxy A27 5G also introduces a 12MP front camera that captures a wider range of brightness and richer colours, producing more natural-looking selfies in a variety of lighting conditions.

Awesome intelligence for everyday tasks

Upgrades to Samsung’s existing suite of AI features make intelligent tools easier to use and access.

Circle to Search with Google now supports multi-object recognition, allowing you to search for multiple items within an image in a single step. For example, you can simultaneously find both clothing and accessories in an outfit inspiration photo.

It also enables you to virtually try on outfits directly from search results, helping you explore new styles more easily.

Samsung’s AI-powered photo editing tool, Object Eraser, now delivers more precise results, making it easier to remove unwanted distractions with more natural-looking edits.

In addition, Voice Transcription in the Voice Recorder app can now translate as it transcribes, making it easier to capture meeting notes in 22 languages.

Building on the Awesome Intelligence experiences introduced earlier this year, the Galaxy A27 5G supports a choice of AI assistants, including Google Gemini and Perplexity. Deeper integration across more native Galaxy apps — including Gallery — supports faster, more intuitive everyday interactions.

The Galaxy A27 5G also now supports Bixby as a conversational device agent, enabling seamless control of settings and features through natural language.

Security and support

The Galaxy A27 5G reinforces Samsung’s commitment to long-term support with up to six generations of Android OS and One UI upgrades, as well as up to six years of security updates* from the device’s initial global launch date.

This gives you confidence that you’ll be able to use your new smartphone for longer.

Built on the Samsung Knox security platform with hardware-backed protection from Knox Vault, the Galaxy A27 5G keeps sensitive data secure, making device protection easier and more intuitive than ever before.

Order your new smartphone today

The Galaxy A27 5G is now available at Samsung stores, network operators and retailers as well as online via the Samsung website. Priced at R11,999**, it comes in a choice of Awesome Navy and Awesome Gray.

For added peace of mind, Samsung Care+ offers comprehensive coverage tailored to your needs, including benefits designed to help protect the value of your device.

This article was sponsored by Samsung.

*This article contains products and features currently in development. The plans, product claims, timelines, and specifications described are subject to change without notice. Their future availability is not guaranteed. **Recommended retail price.