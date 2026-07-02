STYLE GUIDE | Ace ‘Country Allure’ at Durban July

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iWeekend Inkulu! The countdown is officially on for the Hollywoodbets Durban July at Greyville Racecourse in Durban on Saturday.

With a warm, balmy weather forecast, Mzansi’s highly attended social and style spectacle will once again draw A-listers, fashion enthusiasts, and racegoers for a day when the stakes are high.

And all eyes will be on more than just the horses.

This year’s fashion theme, Country Allure, invites attendees to reimagine a country-inspired dress code through a lens of cultural flair and fearless creativity.

The only question is, what will you be wearing?

Drawing inspiration from the spring-summer 2026/27 menswear runways, this style guide showcases five standout trends that decode the season’s trends and style into race-day looks worthy of Ethekwini’s most glamorous runway.

These are the sartorial pickings.

Denim shorts

Nothing says soaking up the sun like the beloved denim shorts. Swap out the predictable jean-to-jean tuxedo and flex those toned legs in short shorts. As seen at Louis Vuitton, a model strutted the runway in denim shorts paired with a cropped blazer, tie, and shirt. Want to ditch the office wear? Pair the ensemble with knee-high go-go boots and a bedazzled jacket

Head This Way

Sweep away any fashion faux pas headed your way this weekend with head-turning headwear. Skip the predictable wide-brimmed cowboy hat and set aside the fascinators — instead, keep all fascination on your outlandish hat that will elevate your look and leave them guessing. As seen on Thom Browne, a model walked the ramp in a bridal-inspired hat with a lace mesh paired with a dramatic veil and a blend of white, cream, and ivory suiting paired with creamy brogues.

Genteel allure

Resurrect chivalry and gentlemanly charm within a classic three-piece suit. Bask in the old-money timer Ralph Lauren aesthetic with its soothing neutral tones, rich textures, and crisp finishes. As seen on the runway, a model walked the showcase in sandy-coloured suiting contrasted with a youthful graphic tie and beret.

Passer-by

Give the illusion of a late airport arrival on the day with a light, layered ensemble that will have crowds taking a double take. As seen at Thom Browne, a model wore a cherry red trench coat layered over light shirts and a tie, light brown trousers, slip-on loafers, and a weekender. The look was finished off with a wide-brim straw hat. Psst, if you are flying out come Saturday, make sure you are ready to slay from the take-off.

Silky smooth

Make the most of the gorgeous coastal weather and show off your pre-summer skin glow with a barely naked avant-garde creation. As seen at Issey Miyake, a model rocked the runway in an abstract graphic three-dimensional breastplate paired with airy linen ruched harem trousers.