A summer in Provence

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The French Riviera may dazzle with celebrity sparkle,but drive a little west and a different side of Provence reveals itself. It is slower, warmer, and richer in story.

This is the south of France at its most evocative, with honey-coloured villages, shaded squares, fields of lavender, olive groves, and markets where the scent of herbs hangs in the air.

For South Africans looking for a European summer that blends beauty, history, food, fragrance, and art, the inland parts of Provence are not merely an alternative to the French Riviera — they may be the better choice.

I was recently based in Salon-de-Provence, and the region made immediate sense. It is a town with an old soul and a practical pulse. Church bells mark the day, market stalls spill over with clothes, jewellery, antiques, and street food, and the lanes of the old quarter lead you past fountains, churches, and stone facades.

Lesley Mofokeng in Paris. (Supplied)

Salon’s most famous resident was Michel de Nostredame, better known as Nostradamus, the legendary astrologer, physician, and apothecary. Born in Saint-Rémy-de-Provence in 1503, he later settled in Salon, where he wrote the works that made him legendary.

The town leans into that legacy with confidence. His house now operates as the municipal museum at the foot of the Château de l’Empéri, and visitors can trace his story through the old centre and the collegiate church of Saint-Laurent de Salon, where his remains are buried. The museum’s audio-guided visit, set across a series of atmospheric displays, explores not just the myth but also the Renaissance mind behind it.

But Provence has more than just picturesque scenery. It comes with texture. There is a sense that every village square has witnessed processions, painters, traders, pilgrims, and dreamers. Nostradamus is part of that texture. He studied pharmacy and medicine, earned the attention of Catherine de’ Medici, and published The Prophecies in 1555, securing a fame that has never quite faded. In Salon, though, he feels less like a myth and more like a thread woven into the town’s identity.

Lesley Mofokeng in Paris. (Supplied)

Just above the old town rises the Château de l’Empéri, a grand historic landmark. Once a fortress and later a princely residence, it anchors Salon’s skyline and reminds you of the layers of power, faith, and culture in this corner of France. Walk the surrounding streets and Provence shows off a history that does not sit behind glass but lives in the urban fabric, in courtyards, façades, and church masonry glowing in the afternoon light.

Provence is also the birthplace of brands and artists that have become shorthand for French refinement. In nearby Manosque, L’Occitane en Provence invites visitors into its world with guided tours of its plant, a Mediterranean garden, and an immersive boutique experience that turns the region’s flora into the story of scent and skincare.

Back in Salon, the narrative continues in suds and olive oil at the Marius Fabre soap factory, where the family has been making traditional Marseille soap since 1900. A visit here is absorbing. You move from museum pieces such as old stamps, packaging, and tools to the workshops, where age-old methods are still used to produce the famed Savon de Marseille.

Lesley Mofokeng in Paris. (Supplied)

For South Africans accustomed to seeking authenticity on our travels, this is exactly the kind of stop that transforms a holiday.

Then there is Aix-en-Provence, elegant and cerebral. It is forever linked to the post-impressionist painter Paul Cézanne, who was born here. To walk Aix is to understand why artists are still drawn south — the mineral light, the ochre walls, and the shifting blues of the sky.

Cézanne is not Provence’s only artistic lodestar. Vincent van Gogh found revelation in Arles, while Pablo Picasso also left his imprint on the region.

What makes Provence particularly appealing for South African holidaymakers is its range. One day might take you through medieval churches and museums; the next, past vineyards, olive estates, and hill towns where lunch stretches into late afternoon. Families, couples, solo travellers, and seasoned Francophiles can all find their version of Provence. It may be boutique shopping, art pilgrimages, market mornings, heritage trails or scenic drives through villages framed by cypress and stone.

Lesley Mofokeng in Paris. (Supplied)

Lesley Mofokeng in Paris. (Supplied)

There is also a practical appeal. Provence comes with excellent food, a strong local identity, beautiful weather, memorable shopping, and layered history, but it is less performative than some of the continent’s more overexposed destinations. Even its glamour feels grounded.

To walk where Nostradamus once wrote, to breathe in the botanicals that inspired L’Occitane, to watch soap being made the old way at Marius Fabre, and to follow Cézanne’s light through Aix, is to discover a region that still feels intimate despite its fame. For South Africans dreaming of a holiday with romance, culture, and substance, Provence is the destination.