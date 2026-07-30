Take a fresh look at the townships − on two wheels

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While many people dream of leaving the townships, Brian Dubazana is encouraging them − and foreign and local tourists − to rediscover them.

Through immersive bicycle tours, the passionate Daveyton local is inviting visitors and residents alike to experience the Ekurhuleni township’s rich history, vibrant culture and entrepreneurial spirit from the saddle of a bike.

Guest riders pose in front of the Nelson Mandela statue during their tour. (supp)

The 42-year-old founder of Daveyton Tourism is on a mission to rewrite the narrative around township tourism by transforming his beloved hometown into a sought-after domestic travel stop.

His guided cycling experiences take guests beyond the township stereotypes to showcase Daveyton’s heritage, music, landmarks and thriving local businesses while offering an authentic glimpse into everyday kasi life.

“One of the reasons I brought the concept [of cycling tourism] to Ekurhuleni was because we are close to the OR Tambo International Airport; it’s about 30 minutes from Daveyton, and there are hotels and other hospitality services around Daveyton and Ekurhuleni, and we could boost domestic tourism activities and job creation opportunities on the East Rand,” he says.

Guest riders visit the landmark site of the former PAC Heritage House in Daveyton township (supp)

“At first, I hired the bicycles and used them for visitors to cycle to heritage sites and landmarks around the township. When you’re riding bicycles as a large group, it attracts onlookers and interest, so that’s how I had the idea to do tourism activities here.”

More than just a tour guide, Dubazana is using tourism as a tool for community development and leveraging the two-wheeler to empower local entrepreneurs, preserve the township’s heritage and inspire a renewed sense of community pride.

“I’ve seen that people don’t know their townships and their history, music and art. As a tour guide, I aim to coordinate all the different tourism activities available in Daveyton; tourists want to see fashion, art and crafts; taste the local cuisine; sleep at our guesthouses; and visit local shebeens − these are activities that the people ekasi can get involved in to build the township economy, entertainment and the restoration of history,” Dubazana says.

Tour guide and founder of the Brian Dubazana (supp)

Famous people who hail from Daveyton include sports stars, artists, filmmakers, TV personalities and musicians, including Young Stunna, Jabu Mahlangu, Lira, Lebo Mathosa, Nomuzi Mabena, Kabomo Vilakazi and DJ Euphonik.

Dubazana launched his first Ride and Eat cycling tour in 2019, combining a guided exploration of Daveyton’s history with a culinary adventure that gave visitors the chance to sample authentic township street food. The concept was gaining momentum until the Covid-19 pandemic brought domestic tourism to a standstill, forcing tours to pause and dealing a major setback to his growing venture.

A typical bike tour offers visitors a unique window into Daveyton’s heritage through a choice of themed experiences.

Guest riders listen to tour guide Brian Dubazana before starting their journey. (supp)

One tour traces the area’s liberation history, stopping at significant landmarks and sites linked to South African Struggle icons and eras, while the more leisurely Ride and Eat tour explores the township’s social history, famous residents, cultural landmarks and hidden gems before ending with a reflective lunch at the popular Moz Deli Foods.

“There are different packages for various audiences,” Dubazana says. “The Ride and Eat tour is for those who want to sample the food and share the area’s historical background. The liberation tour focuses a lot on political history, and musical tours spotlight famed musical acts from the townships.”

Daveyton Tourism forms part of the Ekurhuleni Township Tourism Stokvel, a collaborative network that promotes township tourism through guided cycling experiences. The initiative connects visitors with the rich history, culture and local attractions of communities including Tsakane, Reiger Park, Wattville, Vosloorus, Tembisa, KwaThema, Etwatwa, Katlehong, Thokoza, Duduza and Daveyton, showcasing the diversity and heritage of Ekurhuleni.

Guest riders pose in front of Nelson Mandela boxing statue during their Icon 2 Icon bike tour (supp)

“The stokvel goes to different townships and does tours as a collective of townships. It started in June 2025, and thus far I’ve done eight township tours as a tour guide,” he says.

Dubazana has collaborated with other bike communities outside the East Rand and has plans for a Women’s Day bike tour.

Guest riders pose during the Icon 2 Icon cycling tour (supp)

Sowetan