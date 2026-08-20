Funeral cover assumes you have a fixed payday. What if you don’t?

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Metropolitan’s No-Lapse Funeral Growth Plan lets you build funeral cover as your income allows and helps keep your family protected when money is tight.

Statistics South Africa’s General Household Survey 2025 found that 42.6% of South African households were headed by women. And for a lot of South African women, income is irregular - not fixed.

Income is often pieced together from more than one source - a grant, informal trading, seasonal work, or domestic employment, rather than arriving from one place on one payday every month.

It’s a pattern that shows up in the labour market too.

South African women remain both more likely to be unemployed and less likely to participate in the labour force than men, according to Stats SA’s latest Quarterly Labour Force Survey.

This gap reflects not just fewer jobs, but less access to the kind of steady, formal income that a fixed monthly insurance premium requires.

This is the reality of what Metropolitan calls the Foundation Market, an estimated 11.9-million South Africans who rely substantially on grants but often diversify into salaried or informal income where they can.

Research into this market has found that people don’t sit still waiting for one income stream to fail. They regularly adapt by combining sources, shifting between them, and building informal safety nets long before they ever speak to a financial adviser.

It’s a resourcefulness that rarely gets acknowledged by financial products built for a “traditional” kind of household that typically has a fixed salary, one payday, and can pay a predictable debit order every month.

For someone earning across a few different sources, a missed premium because of a slow week can mean losing cover altogether, precisely at the point when that cover is needed most.

The real issue is not about how much someone earns; it’s about the irregular arrival of the money into the household.

Protecting families through lean weeks

Funeral insurance is the most widely held financial product in South African homes, with more than six in 10 households having at least one member covered.

It’s also the product most likely to be retained during difficult financial times, ahead of other insurance and financial products, according to research from the Bureau of Market Research.

When money gets tight, 44% of households say funeral cover is the last thing they’d cancel. People understand, often from hard experience, what it costs a family to bury someone without financial support in place. The instinct to protect that isn’t in question.

The problem is that traditional insurance products were never built to survive an income that moves the way many South African women’s incomes do.

This is the gap Metropolitan’s No-Lapse Funeral Growth Plan was designed to close. Rather than cancelling cover after a premium is missed, the plan is built to accommodate the reality of irregular income ensuring that a family is protected through the lean weeks rather than “punishing” them for having one.

“We built No-Lapse because we kept seeing the same pattern in our research: households doing everything right, juggling multiple income sources responsibly, and still losing their cover the moment a few premiums was missed,” says Luke Nel, head of Protection Solutions at Metropolitan.

To start the No Lapse Funeral Growth Plan journey all you need is R200, and to make sure you pay a minimum of R1,500 in the first 12 months, to have funeral cover for life.

From there, you can top up as and when you’re able to, growing your cover at your own pace. Every payment buys more cover for life.

You can also refer people in your community to unlock extra cover at no cost to keep growing in those lean months.

Recognising women’s financial realities

As South Africa celebrates Women’s Month this August, the conversation worth having isn’t only about resilience, a word that can end up praising women for enduring hardship rather than addressing it.

It’s about recognising that millions of South African women are already doing sophisticated financial planning with irregular, blended incomes, and asking whether the products available to them reflect that reality.

Metropolitan No-Lapse Funeral Growth Plan is built for how many people actually earn today — Luke Nel, head of Protection Solutions at Metropolitan

“Research from the Bureau of Market Research shows women are often the ones managing household finances day to day, whether formally recognised as the decision-maker or not,” says Nel.

“Many do this without a financial adviser, relying on their own experience and judgement built up over years of making ends meet.

“That experience deserves products that respect it, not ones that assume a stability many households simply don’t have.”

For Metropolitan, this is not a new brand promise.

“It’s the same one Metropolitan has been making to South African families for 128 years. No-Lapse is just built for how many people actually earn today,” Nel says.

You can sign up for Metropolitan No-Lapse Funeral Growth Plan via WhatsApp by sending “NoLapse” to 0860 724 724. Start with a first payment of R200 or more, then top up via Pay@ online or participating retailers nationwide.

To find out more about No-Lapse, visit visit Metropolitan’s website or a Metropolitan branch, or contact 0860 724 724 via WhatsApp or telephone.

This article was sponsored by Metropolitan.