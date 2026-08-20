Your guide to the 2026 National Arts and Culture Awards

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Media personality Pamela Mtanga will co-host the National Arts and Culture Awards at Sun City on August 21 2026.

It’s time to honour the artists, stories and creative voices shaping South Africa.

Presented under the theme “Celebrating Our Nation’s Creative Excellence”, the 2026 National Arts and Culture Awards (NACA) recognise achievement across the country’s arts, culture and heritage sectors.

In doing so, they shine a spotlight on local talent, the business of the creative economy and its contribution to people’s livelihoods, as well as the role these sectors play in nation-building and strengthening South Africa’s cultural identity.

An initiative of the department of sport, arts & culture, the awards span six categories: Heritage Site, Visual Arts & Crafts, Design & Creative Services, Performing Arts, Audio Visual & Interactive Media, and Literature.

When and where is the awards ceremony — and who is hosting it?

The 2026 NACA ceremony takes place at Sun City on Friday August 21, forming part of a wider awards weekend that also includes the National Sports Awards on Sunday August 23.

Media personality Pamela Mtanga and comedian Vafa Naraghi will host the NACA celebration, with a programme featuring music, fashion, visual arts, poetry and performance, reflecting the diversity of talent recognised throughout the awards.

Comedian Vafa Naragh, co-host of the 2026 NACA. (NACA)

Where can you watch?

The 2026 NACA ceremony will be broadcast on SABC 1 at 8pm on Saturday August 22.

Who are the nominees?

Heritage Site Awards:

Outstanding Museum: Karoo Origins, KwaZulu-Natal Museum, Phansi Museum

Visual Arts & Crafts Awards:

Outstanding Art Gallery: Gallery MOMO, The Dealr, UNISA Art Gallery

Gallery MOMO, The Dealr, UNISA Art Gallery Outstanding Crafter: Madoda Fani (Southern Guild), Sefakwana Portia Thenjwayo ( Woven Lamp Shades ), Xolile Mabuza ( Scotch Never Die )

Madoda Fani (Southern Guild), Sefakwana Portia Thenjwayo ( ), Xolile Mabuza ( ) Outstanding Curator: Bridget Phakathi ( Nkosi Sikelel’ iAzania ), Sefakwana Portia Thenjwayo ( Woven Lamp Shades ), Tshegofatso Seoka ( Concrete Dreams: Journeys in Transit )

Bridget Phakathi ( ), Sefakwana Portia Thenjwayo ( ), Tshegofatso Seoka ( ) Outstanding Visual Artist: Gwenneth Miller (Omgekeerd), Mellaney Roberts (Waar Bloed Nie Loop Nie), Michael Selekane (Untitled)

Design & Creative Services Awards:

Outstanding Architecture/Interior Designer: Bridget Meier, Kathleen Helen De Villiers Soal, Sipho Phiri

Bridget Meier, Kathleen Helen De Villiers Soal, Sipho Phiri Outstanding Fashion/Textile Designer: David Tlale, Jacques Lagrange, Olebogeng Ledimo

David Tlale, Jacques Lagrange, Olebogeng Ledimo Outstanding Graphic/Multimedia Designer: David Siyabonga Tshabalala, Rejoice Kunene, Siya Masuku

Performing Arts Awards:

Outstanding Actor in Theatre: Gontse Ntshegang, Mandlenkosi Gaduka, Valentine Themba Ndaba

Gontse Ntshegang, Mandlenkosi Gaduka, Valentine Themba Ndaba Outstanding Dance Production: Chloe Blair ( Nothing Twice ), Gregory Maqoma ( Genesis: The Beginning and End of Time ), Llewellyn Mnguni ( From You to Me )

Chloe Blair ( ), Gregory Maqoma ( ), Llewellyn Mnguni ( ) Outstanding Musician: Creshwell October, Sisa Benjamin Zako, Viwe Siyabonga Mkizwana

Creshwell October, Sisa Benjamin Zako, Viwe Siyabonga Mkizwana Outstanding Performance — Poet: Koleka Putuma, Masai Sepuru, Modise Joshua Sekgothe

Koleka Putuma, Masai Sepuru, Modise Joshua Sekgothe Outstanding Performance — Comedian: Dalin Gerard Oliver, Nomthandazo Rubushe, Siyabulela Seya

Dalin Gerard Oliver, Nomthandazo Rubushe, Siyabulela Seya Outstanding Theatre Production: Calvin Seretle Ratladi (Breakfast with Mugabe), Jana Hattingh (Verwelkingslied), Aubrey Sekhabi (The Fatherland)

Audio Visual & Interactive Media Awards:

Outstanding Actor — TV/Film: Siyabonga Shibe, Zenande Mfenyana, Ntuthuzelo “Prince” Grootboom

Siyabonga Shibe, Zenande Mfenyana, Ntuthuzelo “Prince” Grootboom Outstanding Film Fiction: Michael James (God’s Work), Lindani Msibi (My Winter Tears), Norman Maake (Sebata – The Beast)

Literary Awards:

Outstanding Fiction Book: Jan Vermeulen ( Bloedblou ), Michelle Kekana ( The Fragile Mental Health of Strong Women ), Ayanda Xaba ( Room 904 )

Jan Vermeulen ( ), Michelle Kekana ( ), Ayanda Xaba ( ) Outstanding Non-Fiction Book: Kutlwano Masote ( Imperfect Harmony ), Deborah Seddon ( Magnitude ), Hlonipha Mokoena ( The Nightwatchman )

Kutlwano Masote ( ), Deborah Seddon ( ), Hlonipha Mokoena ( ) Outstanding Children’s Fiction Book: Lalu Mokuku ( Butterfly Heart ), Fanie Viljoen ( Die beste sussie vir ’n baba-draak ), Bianca Flanders ( Pumpkin and the Hidden Heroes )

Lalu Mokuku ( ), Fanie Viljoen ( ), Bianca Flanders ( ) Outstanding Publisher: Jacana Media, uHlanga Press, Siyafunda Online

Why are the 2026 awards especially meaningful?

The 2026 NACA awards arrive at a significant moment in South Africa’s national story.

This year, the country marks 70 years since the historic Women’s March of 1956, 50 years since the 1976 Soweto Uprising and 30 years since the adoption of the constitution in 1996.

Against these milestones, the artists, writers, filmmakers, performers and cultural practitioners recognised by NACA represent another generation documenting, interpreting and shaping South Africa’s cultural identity.

The awards also coincide with 50 years of television in South Africa, giving added resonance to the NACA broadcast on SABC 1, and to television’s role in carrying local stories, languages, music and cultural expression into homes across the country.

Who are the partners supporting the 2026 NACA?

NACA 2026 is supported by partners making practical contributions across the programme.

Super Group Dealerships, through Jetour, is supporting mobility across the NACA and National Sports Awards weekend. Metropolitan is bringing a focus on financial resilience and legacy, while AMKA and its participating beauty brands are supporting both awards through products and local hair and make-up talent.

Yamaha will contribute musical instruments as part of a Ministerial Outreach Programme at Paardekraal Primary School in Rustenburg on Monday August 24.

These partnerships reflect the role business can play alongside government in supporting creative talent, livelihoods and opportunities beyond the awards stage.

For more information about the awards, visit the NACA website.

This article was sponsored by the department of sport, arts & culture.