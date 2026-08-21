A NACA nomination is a particularly special ‘stamp of approval’, say celebs

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The stage is all set to salute the shining stars of the country’s creative industries at the 2026 National Arts and Culture Awards (NACA), to be held at Sun City in North West on the evening of Friday August 21.

An initiative of the department of sport, arts & culture, the awards ceremony will be presented under the theme “Celebrating Our Nation’s Creative Excellence”.

Individuals and organisations making a significant contribution to South Africa’s arts, culture and heritage sectors will be honoured across six categories: Heritage Site, Visual Arts & Crafts, Design & Creative Services, Performing Arts, Audio Visual & Interactive Media, and Literature.

Ahead of the event, three talented creatives shared what it means to them to be nominated for one of these prestigious accolades:

Alfred Ntombela

Nominated for the Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture Lifetime Achievement Award

A veteran of the entertainment industry, actor Ntombela is renowned for making South Africans laugh uncontrollably in his inimitable comedic appearances in countless productions.

“From the very beginning of my career, I wanted to make people laugh and forget their problems, even if just for a short while,” he says.

“The joy I see on people’s faces when they watch me perform is something that gives me strength.”

This NACA nomination shows me that people still remember my work and value what I have done for the industry — Actor Alfred Ntombela

Ntombela feels blessed to have received many awards throughout his career, each carrying its own meaning. However, he says this nomination feels particularly special because it comes at a time when he had thought his career was slowing down.

“It shows me that people still remember my work and value what I have done for the industry,” he says.

“This is not just about me — it is about the journey, the sacrifices, and the laughter shared with audiences over the years. It is also about the people who stood by me.”

David Tlale

Nominated for the Outstanding Fashion/Textile Designer Award in the Design & Creative Services category

Founder of the David Tlale brand, the celebrated fashion designer describes his NACA nod as humbling, and likens being recognised on a national platform to a “stamp of approval”.

Fashion designer David Tlale. (NACA)

“[We, at the house of David Tlale,] really appreciate this nomination and celebrate it. It is a sense of affirmation that we’re on the right track and we’re doing work that has an impact,” Tlale says.

”Whether we win or not is not important. What’s important for us is that someone is paying attention to what we’re doing.”

The nomination also serves as motivation for Tlale and his team to “work harder and keep on pushing the envelope”.

“We’ve got to keep inspiring generations to come not just in clothing but in the entire creative sector,” he says.

Gregory Maqoma

Nominated for the Outstanding Dance Production Award in the Performing Arts category

For someone who has received more recognition abroad than at home, being spotlighted on a national platform is even more meaningful, says acclaimed dancer and choreographer Maqoma.

Dancer and choreographer Gregory Maqoma. (NACA)

“I don’t create work for awards, but when awards come, they just confirm that the dreams are valid, that the craziness that we go through as artists is valid as somebody else feels its impact,” he says.

“Being nominated is a beautiful thing that says we belong here. That home recognises our efforts is important for me.”

The dance piece that earned Maqoma his NACA nod is titled Genesis: The Beginning and End of Time.

On the inspiration behind it, he says: “I was thinking about the trauma going on in the world and that maybe we need a new start — a new genesis. The question ‘how do we begin again?’ is what I’m trying to answer through this work.”

Curious as to who else has been nominated for an award — and who will win? Click here for a guide to this year’s NACA. Then tune in to watch the awards ceremony on SABC 1 at 8pm on Saturday August 22.

This article was sponsored by the department of sport, arts & culture.