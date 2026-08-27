South Africa’s top talents shine with NACA accolades

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Zenande Mfenyana walked away with the Outstanding Actor TV/Film Award at last week's NACA ceremony at the Sun City Superbowl.

The Sun City Superbowl in North West erupted into a frenzy of celebration as winners of the National Arts and Culture Awards (NACA) were announced at a ceremony last Friday night.

Hosted by the department of sport, arts & culture under the theme Celebrating Our Nation’s Creative Excellence, the awards recognise creative achievement across South Africa’s heritage, visual arts and craft, design, performing arts, audio visual and literature.

They also shine a spotlight on the contribution the culture and heritage sectors make to livelihoods, enterprise, cultural identity and social cohesion.

In what he described as “a very special night”, sport, arts & culture minister Gayton McKenzie thanked all the nominees for their splendid works before the winners were announced.

He said no one would be going home with “empty pockets” as the winners would take home R50,000 while the other nominees would pocket R20,000 for their efforts. McKenzie committed to doubling the prize money next year.

In addition to the 20 competitive awards, the minister honoured individuals whose work and contributions had made an indelible mark on South Africa’s arts and cultural sectors over the years.

Ministerial Awards recipients

South African icons, some posthumously, were recognised for their contributions to the industry with Ministerial Awards. These were Leon Schuster, Alfred Ntombela, Felicia Mabuza-Suttle, Rebecca Malope, Alec Khaoli, Miriam Makeba, Mduduzi “Mandoza” Tshabalala, Don Mattera and Nkosinathi Maphumulo (Black Coffee).

And the NACA 2026 winners are:

Outstanding Graphic and Multimedia Designer: Siyabonga Masuku – Zulosofi

A graphic novelist, illustrator and publisher, Masuku was recognised for his graphic novel titled Zulosofi.

Siyabonga Masuku celebrates his NACA win for Outstanding Graphic and Multimedia Designer for ‘Zulosofi’. (NACA)

Masuku studied graphic design and has worked in the field for almost two decades, through freelancing, agency work, and running his own graphic design company.

“Design applies across many platforms, from corporate branding to above and below the line marketing. In my case, it comes into my daily work as a publisher, writer and illustrator. I combine my design background with writing and illustration to take a book from concept through to being ready for publication.”

“A graphic novel is a novel told through pictures, whether photographs or illustrations. All my graphic novels are illustrated, and I write and illustrate every story myself by hand, without AI,” adds Masuku.

Outstanding Comedian Performance: Nomthandazo Rubushe – Comedy Meets Gospel

Popularly known as Nonto R, the comedian was elated after winning this award for Comedy Meets Gospel.

Nomthandazo Rubushe celebrates her NACA win for Outstanding Comedian Performance for ‘Comedy Meets Gospel’. (NACA)

Rubushe says the concept came about last year when she was looking for something to celebrate her 10-year journey in the industry.

“It feels good to get this kind of recognition at a national level. Although I’m based in KwaZulu-Natal I’ve started touring around the country and this award is an affirmation of my work. It could not have come at a more opportune time for me,” she says.

“It encourages me to stay focused, and it really feels good especially because I didn’t expect it, because there are a lot of amazing comedians and great production and people who’ve been longer in the game than I have.”

Outstanding Crafter Award: Madoda Fani – Southern Guild

Fani was recognised for his exhibition Dumalitshona, a collection of 12 hand-coiled ceramic works. The exhibition’s isiXhosa title — translated as “crust” — refers to the exoskeletons of insects, a central fascination for the artist.

Madoda Fani’s hand-coiled ceramic sculptures earned him the NACA Outstanding Crafter Award. (NACA)

“Finally, I’m being recognised for my efforts. This means a lot to me as it is a recognition of many years of my work with ceramics. Having won this award, I’m now focused on the world stage. I’m more inspired to work even harder and to do more, not only in South Africa but across the globe.”

Fani says he was so excited about the award that he even forgot to thank the sport, arts & culture department in his acceptance speech.

Outstanding Museum Award: KwaZulu-Natal Museum

The Pietermaritzburg-based museum is renowned as the custodian of one of the most important collections of Zulu craft objects.

“For us as a museum it’s an incredibly proud moment. It’s the recognition of all the hard work that our staff put in every day. A lot of what happens is behind the scenes and not always seen. It’s wonderful to have that work recognised,” says the museum’s chief public relations and marketing manager Viranna Frank.

“Winning this award gives us exposure so that more people see what we do at the museum. A lot of people think that a museum is just about exhibitions, and don’t realise [the] number of collections we have. We are more than that, we are involved in education and research,” she says.

Outstanding Art Gallery Award: Gallery MOMO

Founded in 2002 by Monna Mokoena, Gallery MOMO has become one of the leading voices on the African contemporary scene.

Gallery manager and director in Johannesburg Odysseus Shirindza described winning the award as “a great honour”.

“To be recognised for the work that we do as a gallery in creating space for artists to showcase their work as part of the economic activity and the ecosystem ... the gallery plays a very important role.

“What has kept us going for the last 24 years is the commitment to highlighting what African artists are doing, not just locally but across the continent, and being able to take their work to international platforms so that our heritage and the stories that we’re telling now would not be forgotten.

“We are always looking for new talent to engage with and to expose and so yes, we are always looking for fresh voices,” says Mokoena.

Outstanding Publisher Award: Jacana Media

Independent publisher Jacana Media was established in 2002.

Reacting to the accolade, publishing director Bridget Impey said it felt important to be recognised, because as an independent publisher, they sometimes struggled to be seen.

“The challenge is finding ways to [publish] people in languages in which they dream. We want to publish people in the voices that they grew up with. We need to have people writing in their own languages and that’s something we are working on,” she says.

“It won’t make you rich, but we have so much more, and we can see our riches in different ways because we meet the most fascinating people.”

Outstanding Book, Non-Fiction Award: Imperfect Harmony by Kutlwano Masote

Musician and conductor Masote describes his book as a story of “a boy from Soweto who conducts orchestras”. He started writing the book in 2022.

At the time he was approaching 50, and thought it would be a good story to document for posterity for his children and other South African youth.

Kutlwano Masote’s ‘Imperfect Harmony’ won the NACA Outstanding Book, Non-Fiction Award. (NACA)

“I believe that if you’re the age I am, you’ve lived through some interesting times as a young adult. The takeaway from the book is a lot about seizing the day and reflecting on this very possibility of a boy from Soweto conducting orchestras for a living. Who would have thought it possible?”

Turning to the award, Masote says: “The award means a lot to me. It’s a recognition of my dream. It’s also a recognition of me as a music practitioner. It affirms that all of us are storytellers in one way or another.”

Outstanding Actor TV/Film Award: Zenande Mfenyana

Mfenyana says the award means that her work is being seen by the right people and that her acting has not been in vain.

“I’ve just got to push harder. It can only get better from here onwards. It’s a huge pat on the back to say, ‘Look you’re [moving in] the right direction’ for the department to recognise my work. It’s a huge honour and makes my heart very happy. I feel blessed to be in this position, to be seen,” she says.

The fact that I fought through the moments of discouragement is what shows me that I am where God wants me to be — Actress Zenande Mfenyana

“It’s crazy that [I’ve] been 19 years in the game. God has been with me throughout the journey. I’ve not given up because there can be times when work is quiet and you’re out of work for a period of time.

“The fact that I fought through the moments of discouragement is what shows me that I am where God wants me to be.

“This is my third award and I’m glad that I’m getting them later in my career. I probably would have been big-headed had they come earlier and wouldn’t have pushed as hard,” says Mfenyana.

Outstanding Musician Award: Sisa Benjamin Zako – 45 years of Sizwe Zako

For this veteran music producer, the recognition is proof that good things come to those who wait.

“I am living proof that even at my ripe age, people recognise the work that I’ve done all these years because I gave my all in my work. It feels so good to be recognised by the government because now I can stand in front of the children in my academy and say, ‘Guys, if you do your best, your efforts will be rewarded,’” says Zako.

He now spends his time running a music academy in New Brighton in the Eastern Cape and recording aspirants.

“I’m giving some of them space at the academy to perform. They come to me because they know that I know the industry and I’m glad to be working with the young ones. It makes me happy to give back to this community where I was born,” says Zako.

Outstanding Architecture/Interior Designer: Colin Payne – Karoo Origins Fossil Centre

Celebrated designer Payne oversaw the whole interior design of the Karoo Origins Fossil Centre.

“A project like this is very collaborative and I had the privilege of directing it and overseeing it and [approving] all the different parts,” he says.

“A couple of weeks ago I didn’t even know that this award was possible. I only found out last week that we were finalists. Honestly it was a surprise to win as I didn’t quite expect the museum to get that kind of acknowledgement.

“In the end, what it really means for me is just that South Africa is looking at these things and acknowledging them. This was a very important project and the work that we did was really good. It was an amazing opportunity.

“This was a well-funded museum project and there [aren’t] a lot of those in South Africa. To get public acknowledgement is wonderful and to be able to go to the awards and meet all these incredibly talented creatives [was] special and really celebratory,” says Payne.

Rest of the winners:

Visual Arts and Craft

Outstanding Curator Award: Bridget Phakathi – Nkosi Sikelel’ iAzania

Outstanding Visual Artist Award: Mellaney Roberts – Waar Bloed Nie Loop Nie

Design

Outstanding Architecture/Interior Designer: Colin Payne

Performing Arts

Outstanding Actor in Theatre: Themba Ndaba – Breakfast with Mugabe

Outstanding Dance Production: Gregory Maqoma – Genesis: The Beginning and End of Time

Outstanding Poet Performance: Koleka Putuma – Water

Outstanding Theatre Production: The Fatherland

Audio Visual

Outstanding Film Fiction Award: Norman Maake Norman Maake – Sebata, The Beast

Literary

Outstanding Book, Fiction Award: The Fragile Mental Health of Strong Women by Michelle Kekana

Outstanding Children’s Fiction Award: Die beste sussie vir ’n baba-draak by Fanie Viljoen

For more information about the awards, visit the NACA website.

This article was sponsored by the department of sport, arts & culture.