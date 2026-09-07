Between Meetings | Linda Sikhakhane embraces collaboration

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Linda Sikhakhane follows the sun with Ilanga

Saxophonist and composer Linda Sikhakhane. Picture (Supplied)

Umlazi-born saxophonist and composer Linda Sikhakhane is bringing together jazz and hip-hop with his latest single, Ilanga, featuring rapper Zuluboy and produced by acclaimed jazz musician Nduduzo Makhathini.

Before the release of his forthcoming album, Linda, Sikhakhane is embracing collaboration while drawing from the maskandi sounds he grew up with and his experiences studying in Norway.

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BOOK REVIEW | When poetry gives a broadcaster a voice beyond the airwaves

Radio broadcaster Douglas Mosadi. Picture: (Supplied)

While biographies are traditionally written in straightforward prose, Peace Out by Phepheng Maruping dares to take a different route. Rather than simply documenting the life of veteran South African radio personality Douglas Mosadi, popularly known as DMos, Maruping tells his story through poetry, producing a work that is as much a literary experiment as it is a biography.

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SA fashion offers inclusivity and inspiration, says JJ Schoeman

SA designer JJ Schoeman will be among the couture designers featured at The Pink Society's fashion event on September 12. File picture: (via Facebook)

South African designer JJ Schoeman says the local fashion industry is booming, as designers embrace increasingly adventurous creations and the world looks to Africa for inspiration.

Schoeman, who has spent decades in the industry, will showcase his work at The Pink Society’s “Where Prestige Meets Purpose” High Tea and Fashion event for cancer awareness, at The Country Club Johannesburg on September 12.

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