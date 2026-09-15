The Birkenstock Boston at 50: the clog that never needed reinventing

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Built for comfort, shaped by individuality, and worn across generations, the Birkenstock Boston continues to make its mark.

For 50 years, the Birkenstock Boston has quietly earned its place as one of the world’s most recognisable silhouettes.

Never defined by trends or fleeting moments, the Boston clog has become an enduring icon through something far more meaningful: everyday wear.

Textile designer Sindiso Khumalo wears the Boston her way. (Birkenstock)

To celebrate this milestone, Birkenstock South Africa unveils The Everyday Icon, a local campaign honouring the people who have made the clog what it is today.

The campaign introduces 50 Ways Worn; a celebration of the countless ways the Boston has been interpreted across personalities, professions and generations. One silhouette. Fifty years. Endless expressions of individuality.

At the heart of the anniversary campaign lies one simple truth: the Boston became iconic because ordinary people never stopped wearing it. Through a series of portraits and product imagery, the campaign celebrates the individuals who have shaped the Boston’s legacy.

The campaign brings together 50 creatives, professionals and storytellers, each with a distinct perspective, personality and way of life.

Sustainable fashion advocate Masego Morgan gives the Boston a distinctly conscious, everyday spin. (Birkenstock)

Spanning fashion, sport, art and culture, the cast includes award-winning designer Sindiso Khumalo, sustainable fashion advocate Masego Morgan, big wave world champion Cass Collier, multidisciplinary artist Breeze Yoko, multidisciplinary artist specialising in video and graffiti, and designer Chris Koch, and self-proclaimed cat lady Ann McGregor.

Together, they capture the many ways the Boston is worn, lived in, and made uniquely their own.

First introduced in 1976, the Boston remains one of the purest expressions of Birkenstock’s purpose: to empower people to walk as nature intended.

Built around the brand’s iconic cork-latex footbed, the silhouette reflects Birkenstock’s enduring commitment to quality, tradition and function.

Inspired by the clean, architectural lines of brutalism and Karl Birkenstock’s vision of anatomically healthy footwear, the Boston’s understated design has stood the test of time, evolving from an everyday essential into a global icon.

Since its rise within high fashion and streetwear in the late 1990s, the Boston has continued to transcend trends while remaining true to its core design principles.

Multidisciplinary artist Breeze Yoko turns the Boston's enduring silhouette into a canvas of its own. (Birkenstock )

Alongside countless seasonal interpretations, its distinctive silhouette has become a canvas for creative expression through celebrated collaborations with designers including Rick Owens and Manolo Blahnik.

More than five decades after its debut and with over 700 interpretations of the silhouette, the Boston continues to define effortless style through exceptional comfort, timeless design and an enduring relevance that spans generations, cultures and lifestyles.

While trends come and go, the Boston remains exactly what it has always been: honest, functional and unmistakably iconic. It didn’t change culture. It quietly outlasted it. After 50 years, one thing remains unchanged.

The Boston is still the everyday icon.

This article was sponsored by Birkenstock.