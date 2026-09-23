Sterns celebrates 130 years of making moments matter

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Timeless design and thoughtful craftsmanship come together in Sterns’ diamond jewellery.

At Sterns, diamonds are considered more than just beautiful stones. They are symbols of love in all its forms: the brilliant, the timeless, the unbreakable.

Whether natural earth-grown diamonds or carefully selected lab-grown diamonds, each piece is thoughtfully crafted to reflect not only beauty but meaning.

Whether it’s the promise of a future in an engagement ring, a symbol of undying love in a wedding band, or a simple expression of “I love you” in a delicate pendant, each diamond tells a story.

Sterns diamond rings are designed to mark some of life’s most meaningful moments. (Sterns)

Before a Sterns diamond makes its way to you, it has undergone an incredible journey that spans millions of years and great distances.

And just like a bond, it is years in the making. It’s Sterns’ responsibility to ensure that each step of this journey is taken responsibly.

That’s why Sterns is committed to the Kimberley Process and offers only conflict-free diamonds. It knows that the story behind your diamonds is as important to you as the sparkle.

For 130 years, Sterns’ commitment to quality and detail has made it the trusted destination to honour life’s most significant moments.

Say yes to selected engagement rings, now with up to 35% off, and find a piece to mark the next chapter. Also get 35% off selected Tempo & Mx watches, and up to 50% off selected gold jewellery, with pieces to suit every style.

This article was sponsored by Sterns.