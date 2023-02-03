Culture

‘The River’ comes to an end after six seasons

'Time is right to bring the story to an end'

2 min read
Emmanuel Tjiya

Emmanuel Tjiya

S Mag Editor-in-chief

Award-winning actor Sindi Dlathu joins BET's new telenovela, Queendom.
Award-winning actor Sindi Dlathu joins BET's new telenovela, Queendom. (SUPPLIED)

The upcoming sixth season of The River premiering on Monday, with Sindi Dlathu in the lead, will be the popular telenovela’s final season.

This comes after the mass exit of fan-favourites Hlomla Dandala, Lawrence Maleka and Tango Ncetezo.

The International Emmy Award-nominated show first aired in 2018, scooping multiple wins at the SA Film and Television Awards (Saftas) over the years.

“When we created The River seven years ago, we knew that we wanted to tell a story that will have a definite ending,” said Phathu Makwarela, executive producer at Tshedza Pictures.

“Now on its sixth season, we feel the time is right to bring the story of these beloved characters to an end, on our own terms and when viewers still treasure the show. As the saying goes, ‘a good dancer always knows when to leave the stage’, and now it’s that time for The River.”

The show’s prolific cast has included Ferry Jele, Presley Chweneyagae, Moshidi Motshegwa, Siyabonga Thwala, Bheki Mkhwane, Linda Mtoba, Tsholofelo Matshaba, Galaletsang Koffman, Brenda Mhlongo, Seputla Sebogodi, Zenokuhle Maseko, Larona Moagi, Lunga Mofokeng, Thabiso Ramotshela, Jessica Sithole, Unathi Mkhize, Vuyo Biyela, Tinah Mnumzana, Tina Dlathu, Thembinkosi Mthembu, Lunga Shabalala, and Lunathi Mampofu.

“At M-Net local entertainment channels we would like to extend our most sincere gratitude to the cast and crew of The River for a memorable five years,” said Shirley Adonisi, director of local entertainment channels at M-Net.

“Their hard work, dedication and brilliance have led to the telenovela’s success. The final season is going to be the show’s most epic one yet. The drama will be bigger and better, setting the stage for the ultimate finale.”

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