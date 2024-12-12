‘The River’ gets spin-off series centred on Cobra

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The River is getting a spin-off series that will be premised around Presley Chweneyagae’s fan-favourite character Cobra, which just won him another SA Film and Television Award (Safta).

Titled Cobrizi, the 13-episode series is expected to premiere in March 2025, helmed by Phathutshedzo Makwarela and Gwydion Beynon’s Tshedza Pictures – producers of the original telenovela that concluded earlier this year after six seasons.

Images from The River spin-off series Cobrizi. (supplied )

Thapelo Sebogodi, who portrayed Cobra’s BFF Kabzela in The River, is confirmed to reprise his role.

Winnie Ntshaba, who played Zodwa in The River, will also appear.

A star-studded cast of Thembsie Matu, Sivenathi Mabuya (Bongiwe), Paul Maila, Ishmauel Songo, Chrispen Nyathi, Thobani Mbhele and Moliehi Didie Makobane will have supporting roles.

Images from The River spin-off series Cobrizi. (supplied )

Fresh-fast actors including Siphiwe Radebe, Kadia Banyini, Xolani Mfeka and Charmaine Mncwabe have been cast.

“Cobra’s story resonated with our Mzansi Magic viewers because of the way it presented the glamorous lives of the Dlamini-Dikanas compared to the struggling Mokoenas. It’s a story of hope, resilience, and community,” said Shirley Adonisi, director of local entertainment channels at M-Net.

Actor Winnie Ntshaba, who played Zodwa in The River has been casted in the spin-off series Cobrizi. (supplied )

“Presley brought tremendous depth and humour to the character and this is a way to explore this tortured man’s world and see if his anger could be focused into tenacity to help him try to create a better life for himself.”

The plotline will be focused on Cobra moving to inner-city Johannesburg (The River was set in Pretoria), where he unexpectedly finds love while on a quest to do right to his youngest child.