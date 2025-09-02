Nadia Nakai on sisterhood in rap, new sound and Beyond Bragga

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Nadia Nakai is in her experimental era, fusing rap, Afropop, 3-step and house in her new sound.

The 35-year-old rapper also returns for the second season of her reality TV show Nadia – Beyond Bragga on BET this Saturday.

Nakai gives Sowetan an inside look at her new era:

What can we expect from the second season of Beyond Bragga?

A lot more family dynamics. Every family has its own politics and challenges and this season I’m a lot more open about that side of my life. I’ve always been very involved in my support system and you’ll see some of the struggles we face as a unit. People will resonate with that because it’s real and relatable – it’s not just about me as an artist, but also me as part of a family.

How has the show changed your life?

Doing the show made me realise that artists go through seasons. Although I’m experimenting with new sounds, I’m more inspired and motivated on the business side of things. I’ve been focusing more on building my brand, securing the right deals and making decisions that will give me longevity. So you’ll see in the new season that I’m wearing my business hat more than my creative one.

How much of yourself is shown on camera?

For me, it’s easier to just be real than to create a persona. The only time I hold back is when sharing something that might hurt someone close to me or expose them to a social media backlash. I’m naturally honest, but I have to be mindful when other people are involved. That balance is important because I want the show to reflect my truth without putting others at risk.

Nadia Nakai, Nomuzi Moozlie Mabena & Rouge at the Basadi In Music Awards. (Oupa Bopape)

What changes are you experiencing in your sound?

I’m exploring more world sounds – specifically Afropop, which tends to be more vocal-driven. People want to dance and enjoy themselves right now, and I’m leaning and tapping into that. I want to make music that feels good in the moment, something light and fun. I’m inspired by music that makes me feel happy and free.

My writing process is about creating songs people can dance to, feel sexy to and enjoy without overthinking. I’m moving away from the heaviness of my last album and focusing on simplicity – keeping it playful, uplifting and easy to vibe with. This album blends many new sounds as well as a collaboration I did with Ziyon from Liquideep.

What was it like to work with Rouge on Juicy?

It’s been refreshing. In the past, the spirit of collaboration among female rappers wasn’t that strong – we didn’t always see eye-to-eye. But Rouge is incredibly talented; she knows how to build a song with depth and lyrical content. It was cool working with her. I went into the studio with my own flavour and she brought her style and together [with Moozlie] we created something inspiring. That’s the beauty of collaboration – different styles coming together to make something new.

Why is it important to build that sisterhood bond in local rap?

It’s important because division weakens us. We need to change the narrative because when you’re oppressed, you’re made to believe you have no resources or value ... When we’re pitted against each other, we forget the power we hold when we unite. It’s only when we come together that we can break barriers, often beyond what our male counterparts achieve.