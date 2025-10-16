Sphamandla Dhludhlu finds new fire in iThonga role

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Sphamandla Dhludhlu lifts the lid on his latest role as Captain Mandala Mchunu on iThonga.

Despite a colourful acting resume that spans over a decade, Sphamandla Dhludhlu believes his career-defining role is yet to come.

The 33-year-old actor has become a household name, appearing in Rhythm City, Shaka iLembe, Marked, Mina Nawe and The River.

Next, he appears in Mzansi Magic drama iThonga as Capt Mandala Mchunu. He tells Sowetan how the character challenged him.

How would you describe your acting journey?

It’s been filled with lessons, challenges and growth. I started from small community theatres, not knowing where it would take me, and today, I’ve been blessed to work on some of SA’s biggest productions. It hasn’t been easy, but every role has shaped me into the actor and man I am today.

What drew you to the world of acting?

I fell in love with acting when I used to follow my brother to rehearsals. One day, my brother Mandla Dhludhlu didn’t show up, and I had to step in – that moment changed everything. At first, I saw acting as just performing, but I learnt it’s about truth, emotion and connecting with people.

What type of characters challenge you?

I enjoy characters that are complex and layered – the ones that make me dig deep and question myself. I’m drawn to roles that show strength and vulnerability because that’s what real life is about.

Sphamandla Dhludhlu lifts the lid on his latest role as Captain Mandala Mchunu on iThonga. (supplied)

What drew you to iThonga?

It’s raw, powerful and deeply rooted in who we are as Africans and what’s happening in SA communities. I was excited to work with a strong creative team and to tell a story that reflects real struggles and spiritual journeys.

I saw iThonga as a chance to grow and be part of something that will stay with people long after they watch it, and the character I got is very challenging.

Do you feel underrated despite your colourful resume?

Yes, but I believe everything happens in its time. Recognition is beautiful, but I’ve learnt to focus more on the work than the noise. I know my journey is far from over, and I trust that the right doors will open at the right time.

“I was excited to work with a strong creative team and to tell a story that reflects real struggles and spiritual journeys”. – Sphamandla Dhludhlu

What has been the biggest lesson in your career?

Working with industry legends has taught me discipline, humility and respect for the craft. They’ve shown me that greatness comes from consistency and preparation. I’ve had the privilege of sharing the screen with some of SA’s most respected actors, from Lerato Mvelase to Mduduzi Mabaso, Bab’ Jerry Mofokeng, and Desmond Dube.

Working with them has been an incredible experience because they never make you feel like a newcomer. They treat you as a fellow artist and always take time to share guidance and wisdom about the craft.

What is next?

I want to explore roles that break boundaries – stories that speak about healing, legacy and purpose. I’d love to do more international work but still tell African, specifically South African, stories that the world can relate to.