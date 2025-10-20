How Vanco became king of Ibiza’s dance scene

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

South African muso Vanco is the king of Ibiza’s party scene with his smash hit Ma Tnsani (Yalla Habibi). That’s according to the latest data by Shazam, which identified the top 10 dance songs on the Spanish Mediterranean island for the northern hemisphere summer (May 1 to October 1).

Featuring vocalist Aya, the song beat popular tracks by Calvin Harris, Max Dean, Luke Dean, MoBlack and Salif Keïta. The 33-year-old DJ and music producer from Douglasdale in northern Johannesburg tells Sowetan what the data means to him.

What does this moment mean?

I’m short of words and beyond grateful. When I first saw that list, it felt like a dream. I’ve been performing in Ibiza for the past four years at different venues and for different crowds. To see this happen now is something I never imagined. I’m truly thankful for the love and support I’ve received this summer, from music lovers to DJs who’ve been pushing the tune.

All I’ve ever wanted is for people to hear the music, fall in love with it and feel good about themselves when they listen.

How have Ibiza and Europe shaped your sound?

I’ve explored most of [the clubs in] Ibiza while performing and also learning, and the culture has really shaped my sound. Mixing with people from different backgrounds and learning from them has been a big part of my growth.

Being in Europe for most of my career has also opened my eyes to different lifestyles, worldviews and how people connect to music in unique ways. Europe is so culturally diverse, and every country has its own rhythm.

Vanco celebrates charting Shazam’s Top 10 Dance Tracks in Ibiza for 2025. (supplied)

How would you describe your evolution?

I’m a believer in God first and foremost. It’s been about five years since I took that leap of faith and left my job to focus fully on music. Every year since then, I’ve seen progress.

I’ve grown, evolved and learnt, and for that I’m deeply thankful. I’ve stayed true to my journey, trusted my gut and kept faith.

How did Ma Tnsani (Yalla Habibi) come about?

It all started one random night after my show at Playa Soleil in Ibiza in around September last year. My manager suggested we fly back to London to meet Aya from Kuwait. We met in the studio during the week and worked on an idea I wasn’t vibing with at first. Before calling it a night, I played another loop that had Spanish vocals — and suddenly, the energy in the room shifted. My manager and I asked Aya to draw inspiration from that 30-second loop, and that’s where Ma Tnsani was born.

The first words I heard her sing were “Yalla Habibi, Wallah Habibi,” and I knew it was something special. She recorded, the vibe filled the studio, and when she added “Ahla Laila, Ahla Nas,” we all knew this was different and unique.

Why do you think you’ve found more success abroad than at home?

I’m grateful to have found a space abroad that’s always been part of my vision as an artist. But to be fair, I’ve also had great moments back home. SA birthed my musicality. I’ve had records chart on radio, released music videos, and done great shows, and the people have always shown love. Interestingly, SA remains one of my top streaming markets.

I don’t think home has turned a blind eye to me; I just haven’t performed there much lately. I’ve played everywhere from townships to big festivals, and maybe the right placement hasn’t aligned yet.

Vanco celebrates charting Shazam’s Top 10 Dance Tracks in Ibiza for 2025. (supplied)

What’s next?

South Africa is a priority... I want to find a home base to share these moments locally, too. Beyond music, I’ve been exploring fashion and creative direction. I recently collaborated with Hydraulics, one of SA’s top streetwear brands, on a Vanco x Hydraulics T-shirt line which is already 90% sold out in major cities.

When people look back at my journey, I hope they see resilience, passion, kindness, joy and, most importantly, the art of God.