Annie Mthembu makes reality TV comeback with renewed energy

Annie Mthembu, one of the OGs from The Real Housewives of Durban (the longest-running Housewives franchise in Africa), is back with a bang.

She will appear in the spin-off The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: Africa, premiering on Showmax on November 28, which takes some of the most memorable housewives from Mzansi, Nigeria and Kenya on a once-in-a-lifetime trip to Brazil.

Representing SA are Mthembu, Angel Ndlela, Jojo Robinson, Evodia Mogase and Christall Kay. Mthembu exclusively tells Sowetan what viewers can expect from her long-awaited comeback.

Why did you come back?

After two years away from the cameras, I finally felt like me again: refreshed, recharged, and ready to have fun with it. I took that break to protect my peace and do some serious self-work. Now, I’m coming back from a place of strength, not survival. I’m in a different space mentally and spiritually, and I wanted to show that growth. Once you’ve had a taste of reality TV, it’s hard not to miss that energy.

What can viewers expect from one of the OGs?

I was excited and a little nervous because it’s not every day you get a house full of iconic women from all over the continent. My mindset was simple: go in open-hearted, have fun and represent Durban with grace and a little spice. I wasn’t looking for drama, but I also wasn’t going to dim my light or bite my tongue.

Did you form any new friendships?

I did. I met some incredible women who were not only relatable but also genuinely fun to be around. There was such a beautiful energy of sisterhood and laughter. It reminded me that women can come together, support one another and still have the best time.

The cast of The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: Africa (Supplied )

Who surprised you the most?

Definitely Mariam Timmer (Lagos) and Dr Catherine Masitsa (Nairobi). Both are such vibrant, fun-loving women, full of personality and heart. But let me tell you, don’t play with their fire unless you’re ready to feel the heat. They’re bold, smart and know how to hold their own. I love that about them.

Are there moments you wish didn’t happen on-screen?

Definitely. There’s a moment where I lost myself a little because some personal triggers came up. But I also believe those moments are part of being real. I owned it, worked through it and came out stronger. Sometimes the uncomfortable parts of our story are the ones that show the most growth.

Who would you crown the drama queen of the season?

This one is a tie between Mariam and Christall. Those two brought the spice, sass and moments that had everyone talking. You honestly couldn’t predict what was coming next with them. Pure entertainment from start to finish.

Why should viewers watch?

People will see a whole new Annie. I’m lighter, happier and way more self-aware, but still spicy enough to keep things interesting. Expect laughter, heart and a little bit of heat, because I came to enjoy this trip, not just survive it.