Yvonne Chaka Chaka gives Bruce “Dope” Sebitlo his groove back

Masego Seemela

Yvonne Chaka Chaka has been awarded a lifetime achievement award.
Legardary singer Yvonne Chaka Chaka.

Kwaito trailblazer Bruce “Dope” Sebitlo got his groove back thanks to Yvonne Chaka Chaka at the weekend.

Sebitlo was one of the recipients at the fifth instalment of the biennial Backing Vocalist and Session Musicians (BVSM) Awards at Soweto Theatre in Jabulani, Soweto, on Sunday.

Celebrating the musical giants who have long powered the country’s sound from behind-the-scene, the awards are the brainchild of Chaka Chaka.

Pioneering producer Phil Hollis and revered vocalists Shumi Diseko, Thembi Kubheka, and Tiny Mbuli were also honoured.

“These awards were created to give the unsung heroes of our music industry their due respect,” said Chaka Chaka. “Backing vocalists and session musicians are the glue that binds our sound, the essence behind so many of our biggest hits. Their talent and dedication have shaped South African music into what it is today.”

Producer Bruce ‘Dope’ Sebitlo gets a nod. (Thulani Madonsela )

For Sebitlo, whose pioneering work as part of Brothers of Peace (BOP) helped define the kwaito era of the late 1990s and early 2000s, the recognition arrived at a time of personal reflection.

“I was ready to quit the music industry, but this has restored my faith; I just have to adapt to new changes,” he said.

“This is a great feeling, especially because I have been in this business for 30 years and I haven’t received any award. I’ve seen my peers and artists win, but not me. I was quite shocked when I received the news; it has been a long time coming.”

Sebitlo’s influence runs deep, having worked with music icons Brenda Fassie, Boom Shaka, Black Coffee, Bongo Maffin, Trompies, Alaska and Mafikizolo. He said the recognition not only celebrated his legacy but also the producers and instrumentalists who shaped music behind-the-scenes.

Hollis, the pioneering music producer who discovered Chaka Chaka in 1984 and founded Dephon Entertainment, was presented with a Lifetime Achievement Award.

“It is absolutely fantastic,” Hollis said.

“It has been 40 years since Chaka Chaka started her journey with me. She used her platform as the Princess of Africa so well in other fields as a humanitarian and [in] other areas. I am very proud of her.”

Penny Lebyane and Mzwandile Ngubeni hosted the awards.

Here’s a complete list of 2025 BVSM Award winners:

Guitarist: Sunnyboy Mthimunye

Bass Guitar: Michael Phillips

Piano & Keys: Camillo Lombard

Drums: David Klaasen

Percussionist: Veli Shabangu

Woodwinds: Khaya Dlamini

Digital Session Musician: Thasman

Best Male Vocalist: Reuben Malgas

Best Female Vocalist: Nelisiwe Kunene

Afrikaans Music: Mel Botes

Rock & Pop Music: Albert Frost

Gospel Music: Buhle Nhlangulela

Reggae Music: Mulalo Mukwevho

Traditional Music: Nomsa Magwaza

Jazz Instrumentalist: Mark Fransman

Jazz Vocalist: Mimi Mtshali

Rookie Vocalist: Thatohatsi

Rookie Instrumentalist: Moscow On Keyz

Brass Section: Bez Roberts

Special Awards Posthumous Honour: Phumzile Ntuli

Lifetime Achievement: Bruce Sebitlo, Shumi Diseko, Thembi Kubheka, Tiny Mbuli

Special Awards: Phil Hollis, Sung

