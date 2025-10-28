Yvonne Chaka Chaka gives Bruce “Dope” Sebitlo his groove back

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Kwaito trailblazer Bruce “Dope” Sebitlo got his groove back thanks to Yvonne Chaka Chaka at the weekend.

Sebitlo was one of the recipients at the fifth instalment of the biennial Backing Vocalist and Session Musicians (BVSM) Awards at Soweto Theatre in Jabulani, Soweto, on Sunday.

Celebrating the musical giants who have long powered the country’s sound from behind-the-scene, the awards are the brainchild of Chaka Chaka.

Pioneering producer Phil Hollis and revered vocalists Shumi Diseko, Thembi Kubheka, and Tiny Mbuli were also honoured.

“These awards were created to give the unsung heroes of our music industry their due respect,” said Chaka Chaka. “Backing vocalists and session musicians are the glue that binds our sound, the essence behind so many of our biggest hits. Their talent and dedication have shaped South African music into what it is today.”

Producer Bruce ‘Dope’ Sebitlo gets a nod. (Thulani Madonsela )

For Sebitlo, whose pioneering work as part of Brothers of Peace (BOP) helped define the kwaito era of the late 1990s and early 2000s, the recognition arrived at a time of personal reflection.

“I was ready to quit the music industry, but this has restored my faith; I just have to adapt to new changes,” he said.

“This is a great feeling, especially because I have been in this business for 30 years and I haven’t received any award. I’ve seen my peers and artists win, but not me. I was quite shocked when I received the news; it has been a long time coming.”

Sebitlo’s influence runs deep, having worked with music icons Brenda Fassie, Boom Shaka, Black Coffee, Bongo Maffin, Trompies, Alaska and Mafikizolo. He said the recognition not only celebrated his legacy but also the producers and instrumentalists who shaped music behind-the-scenes.

Hollis, the pioneering music producer who discovered Chaka Chaka in 1984 and founded Dephon Entertainment, was presented with a Lifetime Achievement Award.

“It is absolutely fantastic,” Hollis said.

“It has been 40 years since Chaka Chaka started her journey with me. She used her platform as the Princess of Africa so well in other fields as a humanitarian and [in] other areas. I am very proud of her.”

Penny Lebyane and Mzwandile Ngubeni hosted the awards.

Here’s a complete list of 2025 BVSM Award winners:

• Guitarist: Sunnyboy Mthimunye

• Bass Guitar: Michael Phillips

• Piano & Keys: Camillo Lombard

• Drums: David Klaasen

• Percussionist: Veli Shabangu

• Woodwinds: Khaya Dlamini

• Digital Session Musician: Thasman

• Best Male Vocalist: Reuben Malgas

• Best Female Vocalist: Nelisiwe Kunene

• Afrikaans Music: Mel Botes

• Rock & Pop Music: Albert Frost

• Gospel Music: Buhle Nhlangulela

• Reggae Music: Mulalo Mukwevho

• Traditional Music: Nomsa Magwaza

• Jazz Instrumentalist: Mark Fransman

• Jazz Vocalist: Mimi Mtshali

• Rookie Vocalist: Thatohatsi

• Rookie Instrumentalist: Moscow On Keyz

• Brass Section: Bez Roberts

• Special Awards Posthumous Honour: Phumzile Ntuli

• Lifetime Achievement: Bruce Sebitlo, Shumi Diseko, Thembi Kubheka, Tiny Mbuli

• Special Awards: Phil Hollis, Sung