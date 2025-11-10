Inside Outlaws actors Lehlohonolo Mayeza and Noluthando Ngema’s on-screen chemistry 

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Lehlohonolo Mayeza is ready to take the acting industry by storm.

Lehlohonolo Mayeza reprises his breakout role of Leruo Ts’eole in the second season of Outlaws. Noluthando Ngema replaces Nirvana Nokwe as his love interest, Sihle Biyela.

While viewers have to wait until November 17 for all the action, Mayeza and Ngema tease what to expect:

Sowetan: How was it playing opposite each other?

Ngema: Leruo is my first on-screen love interest. I’ve never played a lover to anyone before, which makes Lehlohonolo my first ever on-screen boyfriend, and, naturally, I was very nervous.

My biggest concern was my family watching the show. I come from a strict household where we were told not to have boyfriends at a certain age. So, you can imagine the thought of them seeing me in such intimate scenes. Acting with Lehlohonolo made things easier.

He, along with the intimacy coach, made the process comfortable and helped me see intimacy on TV as less of a taboo. Off-screen, we were friends before and still maintain that friendship.

Mayeza: She brought fresh energy and a different take on Sihle, which challenged me to adjust and find new chemistry between our characters. We had to build trust quickly, but she’s talented and committed, so the connection came naturally.

Sowetan: What can viewers expect?

Ngema: In the first season, we saw a lot bubble under. She has finally found her voice. Viewers will see how external voices attempt to challenge her by telling her what to do, and who she should be with. But she will choose the right man for herself, as she’s a very headstrong individual.

Mayeza: The rivalry between Leruo and Tladi (Keketso Mpitso) definitely heats up. There is more tension, more emotion, and higher stakes. Fans can expect explosive confrontations but also some unexpected twists that show how deep their conflict really runs. Keketso and I pushed each other hard.

I’m most excited for audiences to see Leruo’s internal struggle. He’s still a tough warrior, but we also get to see his vulnerability.

Sowetan: How did season one change your life?

Mayeza: Suddenly, people recognise me in the streets; they want pictures, and they connect deeply with Leruo. It has been humbling but also a big adjustment. Fame is new to me, so I’m learning how to balance public attention with staying grounded.

Sowetan: How did you get into acting?

Ngema: I’m 27 years old, born in Durban and raised in Pietermaritzburg. I was brought up by a single mother and have two siblings. My love for acting started at a young age. At four years old, I was already fascinated by what I saw on TV.

As I grew up, I fell in love with everything related to the arts. If I wasn’t painting, I was writing poetry or performing in dramas. Later on, I explored photography and videography too.

My school years played a big role in nurturing that passion, and eventually, I pursued a degree in media studies, which opened the door to the industry.