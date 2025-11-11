Fezile Mkhize on the new era of Top Billing

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

JOHANNESBURG, SOUTH AFRICA - MAY 25: Dr Fezile Mkhize at the 2025 SA Style Awards at Hyde Park Corner on May 25, 2025 in Johannesburg, South Africa. The annual awards showcase style and business innovators who continue to elevate the benchmark for excellence and race towards global success. (Photo by Gallo Images/Oupa Bopape).

Top Billing is making a glamorous comeback on SABC3 next year in March, but first, a special reunion episode will air on November 27.

Presenter Fezile Mkhize teases what to expect from the new era.

How are you feeling about the comeback?

Top Billing is a legacy show — and for good reason. I mean, 30 years is a big feat. We grew up with people watching and talking about it. It was surreal being part of it as a presenter, and now having it back is unbelievable. Stepping onto set and seeing everyone again felt like being back in 2018 and 2019, which is really cool. But between the three of us, we’ve all done some work in that time.

I mean, I got married — so I’m a husband now. I’ve also been lucky enough to earn a few pageant titles, while John has just shot his own independent movie, which is a huge milestone for him. So, coming back together felt long overdue, and it’s great to see how we’ve all grown and continue to improve ourselves while stepping into better versions of who we were.

When did you find out about the return?

We were told on the night, when the news broke on social media last week, that what we thought was a reunion wasn’t quite one. We had a feeling that it might lead somewhere, like we were building up to something, but we had no idea when, or if, it would happen.

What’s going to be different?

I want to throw myself into it even more, especially with the new framework and how differently I think now. As much as Top Billing has always been the gold standard, that standard is going to look different in the era we’re living in.

Traditional media is now standing alongside new media, and it’ll be interesting to see how that shapes the new golden standard.

Fezile Mkhize has won the global Mr Supranational title. (Instagram)

What is the Top Billing legacy?

I’m a prime example of that. My journey to becoming a Top Billing presenter was random. I wasn’t trying to be a presenter, but I was fortunate enough to end up being one. The show was something to aspire to, from the beautiful houses and breathtaking views to the glitz and glam. It was a platform to see people doing incredible things, a showcase of excellence.

It could be about someone who won gold or someone doing really well, showing the human side of the gold standard. The show isn’t just about material things; it’s a symbol of how effort and the human spirit can overcome so much. It was also a space to celebrate the phenomenal work South Africans were doing.

How different is filming it now?

Back then, we used to work with huge cameras. We had tripods and even a small train track that two people would push while the cameraman captured the perfect angle or shot.

"As much as Top Billing has always been the gold standard, that standard is going to look different in the era we’re living in". — Fezile Mkhize, Top Billing presenter

It was a full-on production and setup. Now, we have small, portable cameras that are easy to carry but still deliver the same quality as the old equipment. What I love about the new technology is how much freedom it gives us.

What qualities define a Top Billing presenter?

A presenter should be able to craft phrases that become integral to their signature and identity. Equally important is a deep understanding of the show’s history. The new generation builds upon this legacy, honouring what made the show exceptional while infusing their own perspective.