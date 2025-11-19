VIDEO | ‘I was procreating and extending my family’ – Fulu Modibedi on her TV return

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Fulu Modibedi (née Mugovhani), loved for her roles in Scandal!, Ring of Lies and Ayanda, is returning to the small screen with a bang.

She plays Rofhiwa “Rofhi” Ndou in the new SABC2 telenovela Pimville, which will take over Muvhango’s 9pm time slot next year.

She is joined by a star-studded cast of Gail Mabalane, Matli Mohapeloa, Keke Mphuthi, Mondli Makhoba, Michelle Mosalakae, Jesse Suntele, Clementine Mosimane, Eve Rasimeni, Mandla Gaduka, Thabo Malema and Lillian Dube. The 35-year-old actor speaks to Sowetan about her comeback.

Where have you been?

I’m back after a self-imposed sabbatical. It was a time for family, procreating, growing and expanding. In our industry, you don’t always get to choose when you return to the screen, so what better way to do it than with the SABC? When I first started, I had a brief stint on Muvhango, so this feels like a redemption story.

It’s also important to note that I haven’t been away; I have been working on commercials and cameos here and there. I was also experiencing the highs and the lows of the industry. Remember, I was always more of a film and Netflix series-type girl. But I told myself, ‘let me go for jobs that allow me to work for two days, get my cheque and get home to my kids.’ Motherhood has shifted how I work.

Tell about your character:

I absolutely love her. She’s beautifully written and fully developed by writers I respect. She’s nuanced, and I feel I can add my own colours to her with the freedom the team gives me.

How do you resonate with her?

Themes like abandonment, the prodigal daughter, and strained parent–child relationships. In SA, so many children are yearning for their fathers, and so many fathers are yearning for their children. Rofhiwa trying to reconnect with her father is what attracted me to her.

How is motherhood?

My daughter is three years old, and my son is a year. Motherhood has been beautiful so far. I have a fresh little family, and I’m enjoying every part of it.

How do you balance motherhood and the work?

It was challenging. I kept asking myself, “Have I done this before?” And the answer was “yes”, but you were a few years younger, a different age and had a different family dynamic. It has been difficult, but it took a village — the hired help as well as family structure, which helped a lot.

How is married life (her husband is musician Miza)?

His support has been everything. The decision to come back wasn’t only mine; it was also God’s timing. Opportunities in this industry come when they come. I don’t always get to choose when work arrives.

My husband does all my self‑tapes. Every character I’ve ever booked or not booked, he’s been the voice behind the camera. He’s also my industry adviser. He supports me whether I’m working or waiting for work. He’s present, he’s grounded and he’s an incredible father.

Fulu Modibedi and Mondli Makhoba as Vusi “Jobe” Sithole. (supplied)

Power couple: Gail Mabalane takes on the role of Detective Phello Mohapi, who is married to Mmusi Mohapi played by Matli Mohapeloa. (supplied)