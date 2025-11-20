Andy Maqondwana: A rising radio giant

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Andy Maqondwana from Kaya 959 has every reason to smile as one of the nominees for the prestigious 2025 Radio Awards.

She marks her 15 years in radio with a nomination for the Best Daytime Show.

While the winner will be announced on December 6, Maqondwana speaks to Sowetan about what the recognition means.

How did you find out about your nod?

It was right before the show (Feel Good With Andy Maqondwana), and my producer, Thato, came up to me excited, saying, “We did it! We are nominated!” I had no idea what she was referring to, and my headspace was already in “show mode”. It took a while to register what she meant.

When it landed, I couldn’t contain myself. I called my family and broke the news to them, and they were elated. It was a beautiful moment because we could also break the news to the listeners on air and share in the elation. It was truly an unforgettable moment.

What does this nomination mean?

This is a huge nod to the work that I have done in my 15 years in radio. It has not been an easy journey, but I’m grateful that, in this journey, there are industry aficionados who recognise my contribution.

Do such awards still matter in radio as a measure of excellence?

Awards still matter in radio. We work in an industry where we are heard and not seen, and an award allows us to feel seen and recognised for what we do and for the impact it has on listeners, brands and the industry as a whole.

Radio personality Andy Maqondwana is making waves in an entertainment industry. (SUPPLIED)

What has been a highlight in the last 15 years?

I’m honoured to have shared lineups with radio and industry greats such as Rob Vember, Carl Wastie, Whackhead Simpson, Anele Mdoda, Thando Thabethe, Tbose, Glen Lewis, Dineo Ranaka and many more. It’s been an honour to watch these greats at work and learn from them.

It was my dream to share rooms and spaces with giants, and my journey has been abundant with those opportunities.

What type of community have you built with listeners?

I love that it’s a community where people feel truly free to be themselves — to share, laugh, reflect and grow. It’s more than just a group of listeners; it’s a space where people connect with each other, gain insights about themselves and discover new perspectives on the world around them.

What excites me the most is that it’s always evolving, from the conversations, energy, and bonds that continue to grow.

Away from the radio, who is Andy?

I’m a homebody, so I love being home and in my comforts zone. This festive season, I will be heading home to my family to celebrate the year that was and to open up what is to be a memorable 2026 with people I love more than anything.

It is a family tradition to have at least one beach day and one braai day during the festive season, so we plan on indulging in those in abundance.