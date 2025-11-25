DBN Gogo marks 6 years with ‘The Godmother’ EP

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

DBN Gogo is marking six years of her amapiano reign with a new EP titled The Godmother – a fitting sobriquet. Sowetan caught up with her last week at the launch of the offering.

How are you feeling about the new EP?

Last night was unreal and incredible. The release date of the EP kept shifting, and we had to put everything together in a bit of a rush, so for people to pull up on such short notice was amazing. Watching people listen to my thought process in song was an unforgettable experience.

This EP showcases the kind of music I genuinely enjoy, and it features a lot of artists I’ve never worked with before.

Why is it important to spotlight new artists?

Music has changed so much since the first time I started making it, and the kids have all these new ideas. They know what is moving and shaking the world, and it’s important to bring in people who have a different taste and background than you do, because when you put everything together, the outcome is incredible.

How does it feel to fly the SA flag high globally?

Even after all these years, it still feels unbelievable that I’m on that list. Usually, you don’t go behind the decks and dedicate your life to music with the hope that one day you’ll be known worldwide for a genre that was created at the bottom of Africa, but it happened.

The thing is, there have never been people who’ve done what we’ve done before. The last time SA music was in the global spotlight was during the Struggle, when artists were standing for something and using music to define what was happening.

DBN Gogo with her guests during her EP dinner (Universal Music Group)

Now, we have a genre that’s rooted in fun, but it has so many layers, and as musicians, we’re still peeling them back.

How are you paving the way for other women?

Growing up, I was exposed to many female powerhouse musicians. My mom (Thuthukile Skweyiya) was quite close to Mam’ Miriam Makeba, and we’d often visit her home, where I observed how she carried herself. I also had Boom Shaka perform at my fifth birthday party, and when I recently ran into Thembi Seete, she told me, “I can’t believe how much you’ve grown and how big you are in this space.”

I’ve drawn influence from artists like Thandiswa Mazwai – the list is endless. Moonchild, who features on my EP, is another shining example of women shaping our music, and their impact continues to motivate me to keep going.

Without piano, I wouldn’t be where I am today. — DBN Gogo – Musician

What kind of collaborator are you?

The first thing that’s important to me in the studio is making sure I don’t stop anyone’s creative process. People often make fun of the number of artists on a song, but I always say collaboration is the essence of piano.

It’s also important to remember that we’re living in a very different time, and it’s easier for these musicians to market themselves through collaboration. This way, they get spotlighted quicker and grow their careers.

What is the evolution of amapiano?

Without piano, I wouldn’t be where I am today. I owe a huge thank you to the Pretoria boys, who introduced me to this sound many years ago. Without their influence, DBN Gogo would’ve looked very different from who I am today.

Piano is the reason I’ve reached this level, and it will continue to carry me to even greater heights. I also can’t wait to see where this sound takes me next.

