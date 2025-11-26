Ntobeko Sishi is a certified lover boy

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Actor and musician Ntobeko Sishi’s latest film role cements him as a certified lover boy.

In rom-com Love & Wine, hitting Netflix on December 5, Sishi is joined by Masali Baduza, Thando Thabethe, Thandolwethu Zondi, N’kone Mametja, Bohang Moeko and Rorisang Mohapi.

The former Gomora star speaks to Sowetan about his next career step.

How was it like stepping into your character, Ovee?

It was challenging but rewarding. Playing someone who doesn’t take himself too seriously and is naturally playful was refreshing. Being the lead in a rom-com is tricky; you can’t lean into the humour too much. You have to be the grounded one while everything around you is chaotic and funny.

Masali and I had to anchor the story, and luckily, that happened naturally.

Did you find any parallels between your personal search for identity, especially in your music?

Definitely. With music, I’m constantly evolving. The music I made a few years ago isn’t the music I make now – even last year’s music isn’t what I’m making today. In life, I juggle a lot – music, acting, and this year, I even started a business. There’s no balance. I just give my attention to whatever needs me most.

I dive into whatever feels exciting. Ovee is similar, adventurous, curious, and willing to try anything.

Actor and musician Ntobeko Sishi (supplied)

Your sound is unique; have you found your voice?

I don’t think I’ve found my voice. Once I feel like I’ve reached a destination, something’s wrong. I think my voice is that constant state of trying new things. My fans say, “Expect the unexpected”.

If someone expects R&B only, they’re wrong. It’ll always be unexpected; that’s who I am musically.

Did playing Ovee influence your music?

Absolutely. I wrote Copenhagen while shooting Love & Wine. It’s about missing someone you love while being far away but reassuring them that once the success comes, you’ll enjoy it together. But overall, Ovee really softened me.

He’s such a loving, warm guy. I come from dramatic acting, so this role pushed me to be more playful in my music, in love, and in life.

How did you get that incredible onscreen chemistry with Masali?

Intimacy is harder when it’s not raunchy or choreographed. Sex scenes are easy because they’re planned beat by beat – you can hide behind the choreography. But Love & Wine isn’t about sex; it’s about love. You have to genuinely connect.

You have to look into the person’s eyes and really like them. A lot of our intimate moments were improvised. Even the love scene had improvisation – like joking about a bird interrupting us. Masali is a sweetheart and a brilliant actress.

Off-screen, are you a lover boy?

Definitely. The perfect date is something fun, like arcade games, bowling and putt-putt golf. I don’t like posturing. I don’t want a date where we’re trying to impress each other.

Actor and musician Ntobeko Sishi (supplied)

I want natural fun, and then the conversation flows. The perfect woman is someone who can show up with her imperfections. That’s real to me. As for my love language, it depends on the season. Quality time is the easiest answer, but sometimes gifts, acts of service, or being shown love in other ways matter too.

High-calibre girls come with stress, and I’m stressed enough already. My work and my goals stress me; I don’t need more stress from dating.