TV heartthrob Bohang Moeko turns up the Christmas charm

Bohang Moeko is ushering in Christmas with a new role on Netflix’s How to Ruin Love: The Lobola.

He is joined by the star-studded cast of Sivenathi Mabuya-Bukani, Mapaseka Koetle, Tina Jaxa, Marjorie Langa, Shoki Mmola, Sello Ramolahloane, Dumisani Mbebe, Ayanda Daweti, John Morapama, Tembinkosi Ngcukana and Zola Nombona in How To Ruin Love: Lobola out on Netflix on December 19.

Moeko tells Sowetan how he’s getting into the holiday spirit:

How does it feel to be back for season two of How to Ruin Love?

It feels amazing. Picking up the character was actually quite easy because we had already set the tone in the first season. The chemistry on set was incredible, so returning felt natural. The scripts were fantastic, and I knew exactly where the story was going. It was like coming back home.

What was it like reuniting with Sivenathi?

She is phenomenal. Sive pushes me to do better while holding space for collaboration. We motivate each other on set and create a safe, creative space. Working with her is always inspiring. There would be times when she tells me that I need to give in to it more, and I do.

Do you ever worry about being typecast as a romantic lead?

Typecasting happens to everyone. I’ve played romantic leads, but I’ve also taken on darker, more challenging roles — like a toxic doctor in Netflix’s upcoming film Love & Wine.

How would you describe 2025?

Phenomenal and blessed. I worked on international projects, travelled a lot and produced my first film in the States. It was challenging but incredibly rewarding. I can’t tell you more than that because we’re in the final stages, but the rollout for it should be at the beginning of next year.

Do you have any Christmas traditions?

Not really, besides lunch with family. The spirit of Christmas is love, family, and togetherness — that’s what really matters.

How do you usually spend New Year’s Eve?

I used to go out and party, but in recent years I’ve preferred staying at home with family. Sometimes I go to church. It really depends on the year and my mood at the time. I’m grateful for a phenomenal year, for the opportunities I’ve had and for the people around me.

I’m looking forward to what the next year brings.

You’re currently in Thailand — what does a typical holiday look like?

Holidays are all about rest, family and food. I love trying new experiences and exploring new places. I’d rather invest in memories than material gifts.

Being surrounded by people I care about, enjoying good food and exploring new things is what truly rejuvenates me.

Are you a giver or receiver in terms of gifting?

Both. For gifts I receive, I love it when someone notices what I like without me having to say anything. That thoughtfulness means the most.

When it comes to giving, I pay attention to what people need or like, and I use that to guide my gifts. It’s all about being intentional.