Meet Pearl Thusi: The DJ

A decade after rapper Emtee name-dropped her in the lyrics of his smash hit, Pearl Thusi is entering a new musical journey with her debut single, Sodwa.

Having made a splash in acting and presenting over the last 20 years, the 37-year-old is now turning up the volume on her DJ career.

Thusi tells Sowetan how she’s turning a new leaf.

How is your DJ career going so far?

I’m proud of myself. I have no regrets, except doubting myself for so long. I’ve always wanted to do this. Ask people like Sphe and Naves or the late DJ Dimplez. I got distracted or discouraged by software issues, but once amapiano came along, it made things much simpler. I fell in love instantly. My first set was in Soweto. DBN Gogo, as well as DJ Maphorisa, were some of the people who encouraged me to try DJing.

I would practice every single morning for about three hours. Mixing properly, finding the right sequence — it’s hard, but looking back, it’s been rewarding.

How did Sodwa come together?

Reason [rapper] is a huge part of my music journey. And another woman on my team known as Black B, who usually does my hair and makeup, also helps with melodies and backing vocals.

This song is the fourth song I recorded, even though it’s the first to come out. I recorded it about three years ago, but I kept delaying it out of fear.

How would you describe the sound?

What you feel is what matters. That’s the beauty of art — it’s subjective. Sodwa is about any kind of validating, positive love. Yes, it can be interpreted romantically, but it also celebrates any love that contributes positively to your life — even from a pet or an object. Musically, it’s a fusion of maskandi, Afrobeat, amapiano log drums and Afro-pop energy.

It’s all the sounds that influenced me living beautifully in one place.

Are you worried about the reception?

After 20 years in the industry? As long as people are saying something, I’m grateful. Silence would worry me. I want people to dance to this song at weddings, Christmas parties, probably funerals, or any gathering.

Are you putting acting on hold?

Is Rihanna done with singing? Exactly. I’m exploring different parts of myself, but it doesn’t mean I’m done acting. I actually did a series this year for BET.

I just can’t share details yet. Acting depends on opportunities; unless I have R20m to make my own film, I can’t control that world, but I still love it.

Who would you love to work with?

The next two songs I’m releasing are with Mörda and Phila Dlozi. I’ve recorded about nine or ten songs already.

As far as motherhood is concerned, your daughter is also in the spotlight. What are your hopes for her?

She’s 20, she’s a grown woman. I feel like I’m not even a “mom” anymore; I want my baby back. I miss her being five. Now she’s in my house using my money and, at times, mad at me. My hopes for her are to do whatever she wants wholeheartedly.

I hope she escapes impostor syndrome and self-doubt. I hope she grows, evolves, and becomes the strongest, most powerful version of herself.

I know she’ll make mistakes, she’ll upset people— that’s life. But I know she’s strong, bright, and she’ll survive anything.