‘Mayibuye iAfrika Concert will revive SA’s cultural pride’– Billy Monama

Billy Monama performs at the Mayibuye iAfrika Concert at Joburg Theatre in Johannesburg.

Guitarist and composer Billy Monama continues to utilise music for a greater purpose and to promote social causes.

On Saturday, Monama will stage the Mayibuye iAfrika Concert: The Rebirth of Ubuntu at the State Theatre in Pretoria, paying tribute to Miriam Makeba, Sipho “Hotstix” Mabuse, Sibongile Khumalo, Lucky Dube and Johnny Clegg, with their iconic work reimagined by Simphiwe Dana, Judith Sephuma, Langa Mavuso, Maleh and Elvis Blue.

Monama tells Sowetan what audiences can expect:

What moments shaped your career?

My journey has been long and layered and shaped by so many defining moments. One of the earliest turning points was when I began taking music seriously. I grew up in a time when music had deep meaning in our communities, and I witnessed firsthand how it moved society. Another major moment came during my school years.

My history teacher once gave me an assignment to research maskandi and the guitar. I searched every library I could, and to my surprise, there was no documentation on the SA guitar tradition, especially the style of maskandi. That realisation that our musical heritage was undocumented sparked something powerful in me.

It planted the seed for the work I do today: preserving, researching and honouring our musical identity.

How did the Mayibuye iAfrika Concert: The Rebirth of Ubuntu come about?

The nation is divided. We want to call the society to play their part and musicians – we are the mouthpiece of society. The vision was sparked by a longing to see SA reconnect with their identity, pride and shared humanity. The concert began as an independent artistic platform dedicated to celebrating cultural expression and national pride, and it has now grown into a major cultural event.

Sipho 'Hotstix' Mabuse performs during an event meant to honour and celebrate the life of Abigail Kubeka at Pretoria State Theatre on Saturday night. (Veli Nhlapo)

This edition aligns with Reconciliation Month, making it the perfect moment to revive the spirit of ubuntu and remind people of the values that once held us together.

What can the audience expect?

The audience can expect a four-hour musical odyssey led by a 20-piece orchestra, world-class arrangements and carefully researched storytelling. I want them to feel deeply connected to themselves, to each other and to the legacy of SA music. I want them to walk out with pride, reflection, healing and a renewed appreciation for the power of culture to unify.

This is more than a performance; it’s an emotional journey through our country’s past, present and future.

What does the landscape of SA jazz look like now?

We are in a powerful moment of rediscovery and transition. Young musicians are stepping forward with fresh interpretations while still honouring the foundations laid by the greats. There is a resurgence of cultural pride, a hunger for authenticity and a desire to reconnect with our roots.

Maleh performs at the Mayibuye iAfrika Concert at Joburg Theatre in Johannesburg. (Veli Nhlapo)

In many ways, the jazz scene mirrors the theme of this concert – a rebirth of identity and purpose.

What are your hopes for artists and the broader jazz community?

With this concert, I hope it leaves a sense of pride, unity, and renewed belief in our cultural power. For the artists, I hope it affirms the importance of carrying our heritage forward. For the jazz community, I hope it reinforces that our stories are worthy of grand stages, big orchestras and national celebration.

And for the audience, I hope they walk away knowing that Ubuntu is not just a theme; it is who we are, and it is time for its rebirth.

Zoe Modiga performs at the Mayibuye iAfrika Concert at Joburg Theatre in Johannesburg. (Veli Nhlapo)

Judith Sephuma performs at the Mayibuye iAfrika Concert at Joburg Theatre in Johannesburg. (Veli Nhlapo)

Legendary soul mbaqanga group Soul Brothers performs at the Mayibuye iAfrika Concert at Joburg Theatre in Johannesburg. (Veli Nhlapo)

Berita performs at the Mayibuye iAfrika Concert at Joburg Theatre in Johannesburg,. Photo Veli Nhlapo (Veli Nhlapo)