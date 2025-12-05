Naledi “Star” Rabotapi aims for the amapiano ‘princess’ crown

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Musician Naledi Dineo Rabotapi, affectionately known as Star, hopes to be the new “princess of amapiano”.

Rabotapi has already made her mark in acting, appearing in the TV show Isithembiso, film Nomayini, and web series Thesha.

Sowetan gets to know the rising star.

Actress, presenter, DJ and MC. When you’re off-duty, which version of Naledi shows up?

The version of Naledi that always shows up is Dineo. Dineo is the homely one, the one who has a little bit of OCD, the one who likes perfection in how the house must look and be run. The actress in me will always show up because I feel like Naledi is the Star and Dineo is the gift – the gift that heals, the more laid-back one who can grasp the reality of life.

You were introduced to the industry at 12 and officially entered TV at 21. What’s one lesson you wish you’d learnt earlier?

The industry is a mental health journey, and when your mental health isn’t intact, many opportunities will pass you by. It’s not for soft-hearted people; it’s for go-getters, perseverant people, leaders – the stars who know how to shine through.

If you had to create a show blending all your talents, what would it look like?

It would be my own reality show showcasing everything about me – because reality moves people and shows who a person really is. I’d be able to expose all my talents in one. I would call the show Rolling With the (S)tars, because I am a star myself who rolls with stars.

What is your dream project?

My dream project is to be a director on one of the shows I’m acting on. I love being a package as an artist; giving more than one thing brings a lot of value, especially financially. Another thing that screams Star Rabotapi is one day having a joint EP with all the amapiano heavyweights like DJ Maphorisa, Kabza De Small and many more.

How are you going to become the next “princess of amapiano”?

Becoming the princess of amapiano would mean that I am relevant and recognised, meaning the more relevant and recognised I am, the more money I make. This title would make me international because that’s where I’m heading. It would also give me respect in the game because being respected gives you power, and power gives you access, and access gives you greatness.

What one thing would your younger self be proud of?

Little Naledi would be proud of the fact that I am resilient. I’m consistent in how much I stay true to myself and how diligent I am. My ability to always push forward even on some of the worst days, my drive, how hungry I am to push my passion, and how far I’ve come, and how far I am going.

Born in Soweto and raised in Bedfordview – How have these two worlds shaped you?

Both these worlds have shaped my authenticity. They helped me adapt to any kind of world. They’ve made me become ghetto fabulous. They’ve helped exercise the star that I am because it brings so much versatility into my acting. After all, I have a taste of the hood and the suburbs, which is a great combination.