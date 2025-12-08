Sarah Langa: The blueprint of content creation

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

At the age of 19, Sarah Langa lost her scholarship when she failed her first year of actuarial science at Wits University. But, instead of crashing out, she used the school of hard knocks to unlock personal growth and resilience. She bounced back and found a job in retail, which opened doors for her as a stylist, personal shopper, and blogger in the early 2010s.

“I realised that I’m building connections with sales reps from other retail stores, so why not use that to make additional income?” Langa says. “I would go to events, meeting models, artists, and musicians who were looking for stylists. I then used my fashion blog [HeatOnTheLine] as a platform to promote my work. Tumblr was the Instagram of that era.

“So, I would share behind-the-scenes of shooting a music video with Da Les or AKA. That eventually transitioned into Instagram — the more the platform grew, the more the networks did. I would pivot from one to the next.”

Through that strategic self-branding, her biggest career shift came next, with her transitioning from crafting looks for others to becoming a star in her own right. In the past 10 years, through content creation, the now 32-year-old self-made star has changed how we see celebrity, having converted virality into an empire. How has she changed the game?

Sarah Langa. (Steve Tanchel)

Langa doesn’t follow or chase trends, she sets them — that has been the secret to her success. “That evolution was always from a survival point of view. I needed to tap into a network that had the most reach,” she points out. “I went from people booking me to style them to having brands contact me directly to leverage my following. Before I knew it, that had become my cash cow. That became the winning formula.”

This year, Langa became a three-time Wits graduate. She’s proud to have funded her studies herself. She holds an MBA plus BAs in psychology and marketing. Born and bred in Joburg to a British father and Swati mother, Langa is the younger of two girls. “I grew up in Hillbrow and went to school in Observatory. I’m a proper city baby. The hustle and bustle of Yeoville was my upbringing. Maybe that’s why I have such a hustle mentality,” she says, laughing.

“My sister was an overachiever, very athletic, and an A-plus student. I ended up in the same high school as her and I felt like I had to live up to her reputation. I wasn’t the athletic type, so I put my energy towards academics. My sister is nine years older than me and I saw her transition from high school to university — and it wasn’t easy because our parents couldn’t pay for our university fees. I knew early on that if I wanted to go university I needed to work hard enough to put myself there.”

Sarah Langa and Rich Mnisi. (Steve Tanchel)

Langa has worked with many high-profile and luxury brands; the list is endless. Content creation has taken her all over the world. A week before our tête-à-tête she attended the invite-only Business of Fashion’s (BOF) annual 500 Gala at Shangri-La Paris, where other guests included Kim Kardashian, Charli XCX, Christian Louboutin, Ice Spice, Colman Domingo, Anok Yai, Demi Lovato, and Jaden Smith.

“There were about 150 guests in the most beautiful ballroom in Paris. I’m at the bar and next to me is Kim Kardashian ordering a drink,” Langa gushes. “I turn around there is Wisdom Kaye and all these people I have looked up to. It was such a ‘pinch me’ moment because it validated me. I have been able to build a following and voice, but I have also been able to have doors open because of the credibility and reputation that I have built. It’s not about having 600k followers, it’s about how I have positioned myself in the last 10 years. I have seen content creators who have more followers and the impact is not the same.”

Content creator and model Sarah Langa. (Steve Tanchel)

Langa is now transitioning into interior design, having spent some time in the UK studying the art. With the launch of SL Interiors she aims to shake up living spaces. “I have always wanted to go into interior [design] in SA and Joburg, which is my city. Being able to build a narrative around interior design and curating spaces that are authentically South African, speaking to heritage and culture,” she explains.

“When you think of a well-curated space in South Africa that speaks to the African culture and narrative, what do you think of? We are always jumping on international trends or what Pinterest says is cool. I believe that there are things within our cultures and stories that could be just as cool and tell a story that we want to preserve forever.”

Celebrity and fame can come at a high cost, and Langa has not been exempted. She has often yearned for the luxury of privacy — from her much-publicised romance with rapper K.O 10 years ago to her marriage to and then divorce from businessman Jehan Mackay.

Content creator and model Sarah Langa. (Steve Tanchel)

“I never dated in high school,” she says. “So, since my first relationship ever, I’ve been in the eyes of the media and scrutinised. Figuring out dating, marriage, and divorce — all in the eyes of the public — was challenging. I got married at a young age and then I went through a public divorce. My family didn’t even know I was getting a divorce; they found out reading the papers. I had to figure it all out under pressure.”

At home, Langa considers herself a homemaker. She’s famous for hosting a Christmas party every year for her close friends and cooks every meal from scratch. Langa notes that because she grew up in a small family, she loves seeing people together. Last year the theme was “African Christmas”, with guests in traditional wear. On the menu there was hardbody chicken and dombolo. She’s doing it again this year and it will be themed around chrome Christmas, with an African touch.