Darque on teaming up with Shimza, being a DJ and growth

Limpopo-born DJ and producer Darque is gearing up for his biggest record yet, coming next year with Shimza.

But before then, the 34-year-old will be heating up the decks this festive season, and he tells Sowetan what it takes to own the summer.

What is life like for a DJ in December?

You’re always on the road, you’re out a lot and you lose family time. I don’t remember the last time I spent Christmas at home. I can’t remember the last time I spent New Year’s at home. When I think about it, I get emotional — my family is somewhere out there without me.

Will that ever change?

I’m not at that point yet. I’m still working hard. I’m trying to break into the mainstream worldwide. SA — yes — but I want more. My kids have to eat. I can’t afford to say, “This December I’m chilling”. I’m only 34. I feel like at 44 I’ll start doing that. I’ve got 10 years to build. After that, maybe I’ll tone it down.

What collaborations are coming?

My team and I developed a double-barrel strategy. We made music for SA — now we’re making music for Europe. I dropped a song on an English label titled Sondela. I’m dropping more songs now to penetrate the global market.

I’m looking to collaborate with artists who’ve already broken through that side. These days, the world wants SA music. They love us. I need to do it right, to collaborate with the right people and play in the right rooms.

Limpopo-born DJ and producer Darque dominates the festive season. /supplied (supplied)

Give us more details

I don’t want to drop any names yet; some music still needs to be cleared. But the biggest record of my life is coming next summer. It has Shimza on it and it’s a remake of one of the biggest songs in the world. We just got it cleared — it’s a Coldplay song.

How would you describe your growth?

It’s been nothing but great. I’m one person who has to work hard for everything. Nothing comes easy for me; God designed me like that. It’s hard, but it’s beautiful. When you don’t get stuff by luck, and you work hard, you can brag about it, you can love it, and you protect it. The sweat and tears aren’t easy.

What is it like being part of the Sunset Summer Tour?

I enjoy my sets every year. This is my third year playing at the Sunset Summer Tour, and I believe I gave my best with the time they gave me. I usually start my sets with a chilled vibe, and then I build it up nicely — I often stick to the main thing: sunset. I want people to enjoy the music and ease into the night.

And the atmosphere — what was the crowd like?

Amazing. I loved every minute of it, especially the fact that they move. I’ve come to realise that women, in particular, love music. Men love music too, but women really appreciate what we do the most. They want to hear fresh stuff.

They dance to almost anything you dish out — they don’t take long to adapt. There were more women than guys, which is really cool. They looked beautiful, they danced, they wanted new music. The atmosphere was really great. I truly enjoyed it.