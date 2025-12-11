Jabulani MacDonald evolves from words on X to videos on TikTok

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Soweto’s Jabulani Mbayela, popularly known as Jabulani MacDonald to his online followers, lost out on the “Entertainment Creator of the Year" at this year’s TikTok awards, but he is not slowing down in giving Mzansi upbeat showbiz commentary.

He tells Sowetan how he turned social media into a career.

Where did it begin?

I started doing TV content and entertainment commentary on X. I remember seeing more and more people doing commentary on TikTok, and I thought, ‘Maybe this is the space I should expand into because I’m someone who always feels I can do better.’ TikTok felt like a very natural and valid move for me because that’s where things were headed. It was a gradual process because I didn’t have the confidence to be on camera.

So, I had to push myself and be consistent. I used to post one video every few months, and my friend, who’s also popular on TikTok right now, Boise Lovila Gazi, encouraged me to push. I grew from there.

When did social media start to feel like more than a hobby?

The moment people started approaching me for campaigns and asking me to shoot videos for paid work. I never thought I could make money from social media, even when I started on X. But the more I grew and the more information I discovered, the more I realised this isn’t just a hobby; it’s something I’m passionate about and something that can become a real career.

How has social media transformed your life?

I feel like I’ve gained more confidence on platforms like TikTok. It made me less timid because I used to be very shy. I grew from typing words on X to appearing and editing videos to posting them and exposing myself to people who can say anything — good or bad.

I believe I’m a socially awkward person, but the exposure helped me. I had already established myself as a TV and entertainment commentator on X, but when I moved to TikTok, people started taking me more seriously.

What’s the misconception about content creation?

People think it’s very easy — and it’s not. It’s not just shooting videos in front of the camera. It’s the editing, especially when you include pictures, videos, trailers, appealing headings and all of that.

Then there’s sound — when you use microphones, you need to edit the audio so it sounds better. People think you can just sit in front of the camera and talk. Even when you’re alone, you can still be nervous. A two-minute video can take more than 30 minutes to shoot.

Can content creation be a full-time job?

If you make a lot of money, it can definitely be. If it consistently brings in money for you, then yes, it can be full-time. But I wouldn’t encourage treating social media as a full-time job on its own, because there are days when you don’t get campaigns.

It’s better to have something to fall back on — like a 9 to 5 — and then shoot videos after work and post them. I wouldn’t advise relying on social media for a consistent monthly income. Not all content creators make money.

What’s next?

I want to diversify my content. I don’t want to only cover TV and entertainment — I also want to do lifestyle. I don’t want to box myself as a content creator because I feel destined for bigger and better things.