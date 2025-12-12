IN PICS | Nambitha Ben-Mazwi breaks barriers in Swiss crime drama

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Former New Brighton resident, actress Nambitha Ben-Mazwi, is set to speak at the 21st Zurich Film Festival in Switzerland on Friday

Nambitha Ben-Mazwi has landed a groundbreaking new role as Moya in German-language’s longest-running crime drama, Tatort.

The 37-year-old actor exclusively spoke to Sowetan about joining the international German-Swiss show that has been heating up television screens for five decades.

What is it like to join the show?

Ben-Mazwi: As much as I had to learn Swiss German quickly, I had no idea how big Tatort was. I was more drawn to the role of Moya, and the idea of entering an unprecedented market space, which has always been a goal – but I didn’t think it would happen to this extent.

I’m now in a non-English-speaking market where I’m leading, and I have this challenge of learning a whole new language. It’s the longest-running show since 1970. If I had to compare it to something, it’s like a bigger version of Generations. It has the Bold and the Beautiful effect, but it’s not a soap opera.

How did you get the role?

Ben-Mazwi: My research started at the audition phase, which I believe set me apart. The producers auditioned all around Europe, but they couldn’t find anyone. Then, I came along. This is the first time they’ve crossed continents and cast an international actress.

There was no hesitancy from the director, Claudio Fäh, who’s Swiss but a Hollywood director.

Nambitha Ben-Mazwi (SUPPLIED)

Nambitha Ben-Mazwi (SUPPLIED)

What is it like playing Moya?

Ben-Mazwi: I built Moya from scratch – her journey, her backstory. In call-backs, they bought into how I portrayed her and even adjusted the script based on my research. They’d never seen that. I felt an immense responsibility for authenticity because I’m representing a whole continent and the dignity Africans carry.

I also wanted Europeans to see refugees as people. Like all my characters, Moya also has a playlist. I mapped where she came from, her reasons for leaving, and her music. I used inspiration from my grandmother – the first black nurse to get into nursing school in England, who lived through adversity and lived in Switzerland too. Being in Switzerland helped; I was a minority, which fed into the character.

I want to be at the forefront of African representation. — Nambitha Ben-Mazwi, actor.

What does this role mean for your career?

Ben-Mazwi: That I was challenged in an industry and culture so far from ours. Switzerland really lives its neutrality. Even though 80% of the time I couldn’t understand what was happening as everyone spoke Swiss German, I saw a transformation happening on set with Moya and with me being myself.

This experience taught me to adapt but remain myself. It’s opened a new market, a new audience. It’s broadened my producing interests. I want to be at the forefront of African representation.

Nambitha Ben-Mazwi (SUPPLIED)

Nambitha Ben-Mazwi (SUPPLIED)

How would you sum up 2025?

Ben-Mazwi: 2025 was scary for us. The industry had fewer jobs. The US pulled out of a lot of international work. That forced me, as a strategist and businesswoman, to diversify. I learnt a new skill set.

I learnt I can master a language in weeks. 2026 is my year to step into new roles like executive producer. I’m in post-production for my first project, where I’m EP (executive producer) and also starring. I want to grow globally, inspire people to believe in the impossible, and also focus on personal goals.

Nambitha Ben-Mazwi (SUPPLIED)

Nambitha Ben-Mazwi (SUPPLIED)