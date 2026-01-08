EXCLUSIVE | Behind the Scenes: How Lee-Roy Jason made IShowSpeed fall in love with SA

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

American YouTube and Twitch star Darren Jason Watkins Jr., popularly known as iShowSpeed, goes spinning with South African professional car spinner and the world's first official Red Bull Spinning Athlete, Samkeliso "Sam Sam" Thubane.

When global streaming sensation IShowSpeed touched down in SA last week, the vibrant streets of Cape Town and Johannesburg became the stages for unfiltered, real-time experiences of SA culture.

Behind the scenes was photographer Lee-Roy Jason, the creative force who curated Speed’s Johannesburg visit, who ensured every moment, from street games to viral dance-offs, authentically showcased the country’s community, energy and spirit.

Speaking exclusively to Sowetan, Jason revealed how he orchestrated Speed’s SA tour, including the viral car-spin with South African professional car spinner, Samkeliso “Sam Sam” Thubane, the spontaneous dance with Bontle Modiselle and Robot Boii, and what this trip means for local content creators aiming to shine on the global digital stage.

How did this come together, and what was your role?

Jason: Everything was very last-minute. Speed’s team contacted us while they were already in talks about bringing out a couple of festivals. While those discussions were happening, they asked if I could assist with showing him (Speed) around, given the kind of work I had done before. For example, when Lauryn Hill first came with Nas — I understood visually what to look for.

Translating my work into this type of experience was easy for me because I already produce my own work as a photographer. I also host a lot of artists from different countries at my home, so this was something I’ve been doing for a long time.

How did you come up with the itinerary?

Jason: I was (initially) involved in both the Cape Town and Johannesburg leg, but I couldn’t pull off everything on my own and needed more support, especially because I received the brief a week before Christmas.

In Cape Town, there were ideas like the V&A Waterfront and motorbikes, but some things didn’t land the way I wanted, and it became a bit strange in the end.

On the day Speed and his team landed in Cape Town, I was stuck in Joburg finishing off a few things, as my intention and mission were to change the narrative about SA.

You’ve spoken about changing narratives through visuals. Can you expand on that?

Jason: I’m known for changing narratives through visuals; it’s something my photography has always focused on. When you look at the same spaces you live in from a different perspective, you fall in love with them all over again. There’s this saying that Paris wasn’t best shot by Parisians. When you actually get there, you realise some parts are messy, overcrowded, but the beauty isn’t just in aesthetics.

For us, our wealth isn’t in how things look. Our wealth is in community, and I think that’s what we managed to show in just four hours.

Everything felt very fast-paced — from fan interactions to Speed needing to use the bathroom. What was happening behind the scenes?

Jason: The brief was that they were supposed to stream for only 30 hours. By the third hour, they were already captivated by Johannesburg, and they kept asking if they should change flights because there were still four other places we wanted to go.

What’s amazing is that nothing was rehearsed. Absolutely nothing. That’s what made it real. When Speed used a public bathroom at a local BP — something our celebrities would never do — that relatability hit people. He paid R2 like everyone else. That moment alone showed something very real about SA.

How did you approach planning the itinerary and deciding what Speed needed to experience?

Jason: A lot of people said “No,” but once Speed arrived, people started putting price tags on access. I didn’t understand that. We had an opportunity to speak to 47-million people — four times the Super Bowl audience — about our country. Why would we block that?

This isn’t about celebrities shining on someone else’s shine. Speed doesn’t want that. He prefers authenticity. He’d rather give exposure to up-and-coming people, people doing real work. That’s why we started with community, like kids’ games and walking through the streets.

We were constantly reminding people about community.

The dance moment with Bontle Modiselle and Robot Boii became a global highlight. How did that come about?

Jason: That idea was presented on the same morning. We first showed it to his production team and then to Speed. Bontle did her research — she understood what his body could do, what moves he could manage. Nothing was rehearsed. She flowed with him.

That moment where he lets go — that’s when you see Speed fully. He stopped trying to control the environment and allowed the environment to move him.

There were moments that looked risky — like when Speed climbed onto a car when Sam Sam was spinning it. How close did things get?

Jason: Very close. If you watch that clip carefully, Speed was about to fall off and had that one guy not jumped onto that car, the story could have been completely different. God really had us. One wrong move and everything would have changed.

Off camera, what is Speed like as a person?

Jason: He’s incredibly patient, grounded and genuine. He’s interested in people — where they’re from, what they’re about. That’s why the moment with the gogo was so powerful. He just walked up to her and started talking. A lot of our celebrities don’t do that. It took someone from America to remind us that you can talk to a gogo — even if she’s not your gogo. That moment started everything.

As a photographer, what did this experience reaffirm for you?

Jason: My belief in this country is in ways I can’t explain. Not just seeing 47-million people watching, but seeing South Africans emotionally connect to it.

My father was a war journalist and photographer. I grew up around archives, around history. Many photographers from the Struggle era told me they wished they had documented apartheid differently — not just pain, but joy, movement, flair and life.

Now, as content creators, we have a responsibility. What stories are we archiving for the next 100 years? What will people say life was like before Covid? Before AI? We are feeding AI with our realities. So what culture do we want to preserve?

What does Speed’s Africa tour mean for SA content creators and the digital space?

Jason: It showed us that there’s a massive audience here. International platforms are paying attention. This is the time for SA creators to activate.

You’ve mentioned that Speed will be coming back to SA, and that more American streamers are on their way. What can we expect?

Jason: There’s definitely a part two coming with Speed — and it’s going to be crazy. We’re switching it up completely. Different places, deeper into the inner city.

