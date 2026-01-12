Meet the Big Brother Bazozwa season 6 contestants

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Fan favourites Liema Pantsi, Mmeli Khumalo, Mpendulo Dube and Bravo B have returned to the Big Brother Mzansi house for a second chance of being crowned champion and scooping the grand prize.

For the next three months, they will vie for the title against 23 new housemates in the latest season, dubbed Bazozwa.

Among the new faces introduced to viewers on Sunday night is Neliswa Ngada, 30, from the Western Cape, who is a club entertainment manager.

“My family dynamics are chaotic – I am chaotic. Biggie’s house is chaotic, and I thrive in such environments,” she said, adding that her plan is to observe fellow housemates and “get to know everyone and their strategies” on her path to the finale.

Kokii, real name Philani Beauzana, is a 26-year-old from Carletonville. “My life has been full of challenges, and getting over depression showed me that I am stronger than I think,” she said.

Liema (supplied)

Lawrence “Lawredo” Modise is a 32-year-old from Mahikeng. “If Mzansi is looking for authenticity without apology, then I will be the winner of this season,” he said.

Tumi the Barber, real name Tumi Mohwaduba, is a 28-year-old from Kwaggafontein. “I have worked to get to where I am now, and when I get into the house, I will give it my all,” he said.

The line-up also includes Ofentse Modise, 26, Thandeka Tshabalala, 30, King Wanda (Wanda Gumede, 31), student Didi (Didintle Mothobi, 21), Dene Jones, 29, former radio personality Mashél Mokale, 31, Ramona Maloy, 37, teacher Cia (Marcia Morata, 30), Mshefane (Nkululeko Masiye, 27), Ilano (Langelihle Gumede, 23), Que (Velile Nongogo, 27), The Don (Sihle Sishi, 24), BuhleB (Buhle Makhanya, 22), Ashay Sewlall, 24, and Trixie (Lindy Christoffels, 35).

Adding a twist this season is “redemption", which sees familiar faces from previous editions return for a second chance.

Bravo B (supplied)

“This time the only money I’m willing to take is the grand prize. I will make sure that with season six, I finish my story,” Pantsi said.

Khumalo, 27, says his approach will be more strategic this time around: “It was just a game, and now I have an opportunity to go back into the house. This time, I will be more calculative.”

Bravo B (supplied)

“I knew I was going home, but I never gave up. If this opportunity didn’t come, I would have applied again until I got in,” Dube said.

Bravo B said he doesn’t want to disappoint his fan base for a second time by not winning.