‘I’m an acquired taste’ — Angel Ndlela

The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: Africa has kept viewers on the edge of their seats since December 6.

Representing Mzansi are Annie Mthembu, Angel Ndlela and Jojo Robinson from The Real Housewives of Durban, joined by Johannesburg OGs Christall Kay and Evodia Mogase. Ndlela talks to Sowetan about her journey to stardom.

How did you end up in the limelight and on reality TV?

Like I always say about everything I do, grace located me. But technically I’d been approached twice before, but I felt I wasn’t in the right space then until just before season 4.

What has been your highlight of being on TV?

Definitely meeting the incredible ladies that I now call friends, growing my brand and businesses to the levels that they are at, and just growing into the woman that I am.

What are some of the challenges you face being on reality TV?

At first, the anxiety was around social media, but now I don’t care anymore. I’ve grown so strong from it, and it has helped with my confidence.

How do you approach criticism?

I don’t. I always say I seldomly take opinions from people I don’t know or value. My circle supports me in a healthy manner, and it never feels like criticism.

When you’re not working or in the public eye, what does a ‘normal day’ look like for you?

I seldomly have any of those, but when I do, they are occupied by exercise, church, being with family, travelling and studying. I genuinely enjoy spending time with myself and being off social media, so I prioritise those.

What is something about you that people often get wrong or misunderstand?

My sense of humour. Many don’t get that I’m an acquired taste.

What makes you unique in reality TV?

My energy, humour and the fact that I have left a mark on the franchise. I will definitely go down as one of the most memorable housewives.